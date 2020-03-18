Rayvany, Maghufuli release song on coronavirus

The world is at the moment confined to one topic, one discussion, the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, which has affected almost every sector across the planet.

With over 184,000 been infected with the virus, every country is taking it seriously to sensitize its nationals on how to prevent the virus from spreading.

The World Health Organization has been on the front line to educate people on coronavirus and ways to avoid infecting the virus.

Tanzania president John Maghufuli has stretched to the unthinkable in his move to sensitize residents on the deadly virus.

The president has released a song featuring East Africa sensation Rayvanny telling people how to take care of themselves against the virus.

“We cannot isolate ourselves from the world without taking action; measures are already being taken on the same. The Minister of Health has already issued a statement on the same,” Maghufuli stated on his verse in the song.

Rayvanny, who opens up the song, is calling on Tanzanians to help pray for the virus and also take health precautions seriously.

The renown artist continues to call on students, women at the market place, and public service vehicle users to be on high alert and be vigilant on taking precautions.

“Word across the world has it that a virus is spreading which has no cure, most of us are poor, only God will be our cure,” Rayvany opens the song in a Swahili dialect.

The song which has been posted on YouTube has already attracted over 400,000 views in less than a day.

Tanzania has so far announced two new cases of coronavirus, raising the number of affected people in the country to three.

In East Africa, over 10 cases have so far been reported with Kenyan recording the highest number with Seven cases already confirmed by the Health Ministry.