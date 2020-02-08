Rest in peace! Award-winning gospel artist Papa Dennis is dead.

Award-winning gospel singer Papa Dennis is no more.

According to reports, the Ameshinda Vita singer’s body was found outside his house.

Online comedian Terrence Creative, gospel singer Daddy Owen and secular rapper King Kaka all broke the news via their respective social media handles.

Before fame as he previously revealed, the singer struggled to make ends meet and was forced to do manual work such as selling charcoal, hawking groundnuts, harvesting maize from people’s farms and was at one time employed as a cattle herder.

However his life changed when he was signed under Maliza Umaskini record label. He is best remembered for bagging the 2018 AFRIMMA Award for the best gospel act.

The singer won other awards such as the 2015 Mwafaka Awards, 2016 and 2017 Pulse Music Awards as well as 2019 Dear Awards. His death comes after he lost his younger sister who died in 2018. Papa Dennis collaborated with big African artists such as Flavour, Chidimna and Ray C.