Ruth Matete deactivates all social media accounts amidst controversial husband’s death

Former Tusker Project Fame winner Ruth Matete has deactivated all her social media accounts. This move comes days after the singer announced the passing on of her husband beloved John on her Facebook account.

According to the gospel musician, her husband died after suffering 40% degree burns. Matete explained that he was trying to fix their gas cylinder when the explosion occurred. She called on to neighbours who helped her rush the late beloved John to hospital.

Ruth Matete took to her Facebook page, announcing the death of her husband. She requested her fans to support her with prayers during this tough period.

Fans see the deactivation of social media accounts as a way of dealing with grief. She may have taken this move in a bid to shield herself away from any negative comments. Kenyans have taken to social media.

Murder accusations

However, beloved John Apewajoye’s manager, Jesse McJesse, disputed the death claims. According to him, Matete should tell the truth about what happened.

Jesse recorded a 17-minute video explaining why Ruth Matete is responsible for her husband’s death. According to him, the TPF winner had stabbed her husband severally during their marriage life. He further claims that the last time he was in Kenya, Ruth stabbed her husband and tried to kill him.

In a retaliating move, beloved John hit her and locked the singer out of their house.

However, Jesse claims he took her to another room and bought her clothes to wear. He goes ahead to say that the singer advised him to tell Apewajoye to return to Nigeria or it would look like an accident. However, at the time, he claims he did not understand what she meant. McJesse now claims the ‘accident’ Matete was talking about might be the gas explosion accident that eventually killed beloved John.