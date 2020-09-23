Ruth Matete responds after atheists invited her to join them

Ruth Matete took social media by a storm after she restored her social media life and uploaded her photos, months after quitting the buzz life following the death of her husband.

Ruth’s post, however, sparked netizens who felt that she might have deviated from Christianity.

The former Tusker Project Fame winner called out pastors and Christians who she termed as fake. She further warned them not to get close to her, seeing no one was there when she needed them the most.

“I AM SO DONE WITH FAKE PEOPLE!! DONE WITH RELIGION!! THANK GOD, THAT GOD IS NOT A CHRISTIAN. HE IS NOT RELIGIOUS,” Ruth posted.

Atheists invitation.

Among those who saw the post were atheists who took the chance to welcome her. In a letter dated 20th September 2020, Harrison Mumia, president Atheists Society of Kenya, invited her to join the society.

Mumia admitted that he was also once a Christian. However, he got fed up with hypocritical Christians who kept judging others. He went on to acknowledge that many people increasingly believe there is no God and that life ends at death.

“WE HAVE READ REPORTS THAT RUTH MATETE IS TIRED OF CHRISTIANITY.

@HARRISONMUMIA HAS INVITED RUTH TO JOIN OUR SOCIETY. WE FEEL THAT HER SKEPTICISM OF RELIGIOUS FAITH WILL LEAD HER TO EVENTUALLY BECOME AN ATHEIST,” they posted.

Ruth Matete responds.

Ruth Matete chose to dismiss the invitation and declare her strong faith in Jesus Christ. She further announced that she would host a praise and worship session dubbed “I’m not my mistake.”

Matete also encouraged her fans to keep soldiering on even when things get thick.