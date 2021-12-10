Santa Mozzart Bet brightens festive season with Ksh50M worth of goodies up for grabs!

Kenya’s leading b*****g firm Mozzartbet is giving out motor vehicles and an apartment with a combined value of Ksh50M in two promotions running through to 31st December 2021.

The two promotions running concurrently are unique and have separate timelines and rules of engagement.

Omoka na Moti daily + a Ksh9 million Apartment in Kileleshwa

This promotion started on 1st December 2021 will culminate on 31st December with one person getting the ultimate prize, a Ksh9M two-bedroom apartment in upmarket Kileleshwa.

Mozzartbet settled on Kileleshwa for an apartment as the ultimate prize of Kenya’s grandest promotion as Kileleshwa is the dream neighborhood of millions of ordinary Kenyans.

Home to the thriving elites of the Kenyan society, Kileleshwa boasts of state of the art residential and commercial installations and facilities that attract the cream of Kenyan society.

The bearer of a winning multi-bet ticket with the highest odds in the period of 1st to 31st December 2021 will claim the apartment.

Omoka na Moti Promotion gives a car daily to one punter who strings together a winning ticket with the highest accumulation of odds each day.

The vehicles on offer, Proton Saga and Renault Kwid, each costing Ksh1.2 million are issued interchangeably every day.

The only conditions attached to this promotion is a fifty bob stake or more for one to qualify. Unlike the Urban Cruiser Promotion, minimum odds for every entry do not apply.

So far, Mozzartbet have given out a car for the daily winners. The first winner was a jobless civil engineer moonlighting in boda boda.

Among other winners of the Omoka na Moti Promotion are a Kawangware man stuck in analogue world who placed his bet over the counter in a b*****g shop, a car wash attendant from and a chef from Nanyuki.

The oldest winner so far is a 53-year-old civil servant from Baringo with the youngest being a 21-year-old from Kakamega county.

Hit The Longest Winning Multi-bet Win Urban Cruiser

The Urban Cruiser Promotion is a one-off reward for a lucky punter who will have strung together the longest winning multi-bet by 19th December 2021.

The promotion started in October and ends on 19th December 2021 with an auspicious crowning ceremony for the winner of the Ksh3M car.

The only conditions tied to Urban Cruiser Promotion is every entry in the bet slip must have a minimum 1.35 odds and above with a stake not less than Ksh50.

So far, one punter has led the chase for this Urban Cruiser for over two weeks having conjured a 26-game winning ticket. The closest pursuer is stuck on 24 games with third in line boasting of twenty games.

Triple luck

The promotions are structured in a way that one lucky gamer is capable of winning a hat trick of rewards.

A gamer can win the daily motor vehicle giveaway, bag the Urban Cruiser and grab the keys to the Kileleshwa apartment, all with one bet.

If a bet placed in December emerges with the highest odds of the day and meets the minimum stake requirement of fifty bob, then the gamer is guaranteed of the day’s top prize – a car.

If that bet emerges with the highest odds in the course of December, then the Kileleshwa apartment is also guaranteed.

The gamer completes a hat trick if that bet contains the longest string of games each with minimum odds of 1.35. In that case the Urban Cruiser is in the bag.

A LIST OF PREVIOUS OMOKA NA MOTI DAILY WINNERS

SANAWA ZADOCK KIGINGA – ODDS 466.31 BETID 1976-02999384-0926

JURGENS LUCHESI SHISAKHA – ODDS 2210.96 BETID – 1976-02999070-3575

JOSEPH CHEBURET- ODDS 2839.81 BETID 1977-02999644-7609

SIMON AIRO – ODDS 810.98 – BETID 1977-02003393-6742

JULIUS KIPCHUMBA KIPSANG – ODDS 1762.38 – BETID – 1977-02999918-3957

LENNOX SHIMANYULA – ODDS 311.6 – BETID 1977-02999123-6033

DUNCAN LUMUMBA – ODDS 3401.99 – BETID 1977-02999636-9379

IAN OKINDA SHIPIMILU – ODDS 1609.26 – BETID 1978-02999538-9036

Keep Winning with Mozzartbet!



