Sarah Kabu surprises husband with dream retirement home at Olpajeta

Bonfire Adventure’s Managing Director Sarah Kabu caused a stir on social media after she bought her husband Simon Kabu his dream retirement home at OlPajeta.

Simon took to his Facebook page praising his wife for the surprise. According to him, he was not aware of Sarah’s plan.

“Thanks so so much everyone who wished me a happy birthday today. Now… I’m overwhelmed by what Sarah Kabu surprised me with today. Imagine a Retirement home!”

He revealed that he was aware they would celebrate his birthday at OlPajeta. However, he was not aware that Sarah had bought him his dream retirement home.

Simon went on to reveal that whenever they went for a holiday at the OlPajeta, he always told Sarah that he would like to have his retirement home there. However, due to the pandemic, he was not planning on buying a home soon.

“Sarah… I’m over the moon… You are a Proverb 31 woman… This is too much on me. . We have been visiting Olpajeta many times, and every time we visit there, I always comment…. Ningetaka kuretire hii place”…. But this year we have been affected in hospitality and Didn’t have hizo plans hivi karibuni.”

Further adding,

“She organized my birthday bash at Olpajeta ( with my knowledge) as we normally visit with BONFIRE ADVENTURES AND EVENTS Sept Babies..but today…. i thought we were going for a Bush lunch….. Shock on me and my cubs… We got a surprise of our lifetime.”

I love you.

Simon then went on to confess his love for Sarah Kabu and promised to support her. He further appreciated her for taking a loan with Stanibic’s DADA program to finance the house.

“Sarah… I will continue supporting you in anything you do and will always make you happy. I will make sure you get a surprise of the century. Thank you 1000000 times. 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Further adding,