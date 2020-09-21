Home Entertainment Sarah Kabu surprises husband with dream retirement home at Olpajeta
Entertainment

Sarah Kabu surprises husband with dream retirement home at Olpajeta

By Connie Mukenyi
Saraha and SImon Kabu

Bonfire Adventure’s Managing Director Sarah Kabu caused a stir on social media after she bought her husband Simon Kabu his dream retirement home at OlPajeta.

Simon took to his Facebook page praising his wife for the surprise. According to him, he was not aware of Sarah’s plan.

“Thanks so so much everyone who wished me a happy birthday today. Now… I’m overwhelmed by what Sarah Kabu surprised me with today. Imagine a Retirement home!”

He revealed that he was aware they would celebrate his birthday at OlPajeta. However, he was not aware that Sarah had bought him his dream retirement home.

Simon went on to reveal that whenever they went for a holiday at the OlPajeta, he always told Sarah that he would like to have his retirement home there. However, due to the pandemic, he was not planning on buying a home soon.

“Sarah… I’m over the moon… You are a Proverb 31 woman… This is too much on me. . We have been visiting Olpajeta many times, and every time we visit there, I always comment…. Ningetaka kuretire hii place”…. But this year we have been affected in hospitality and Didn’t have hizo plans hivi karibuni.”

Further adding,

“She organized my birthday bash at Olpajeta ( with my knowledge) as we normally visit with BONFIRE ADVENTURES AND EVENTS Sept Babies..but today…. i thought we were going for a Bush lunch….. Shock on me and my cubs… We got a surprise of our lifetime.”

I love you.

Simon then went on to confess his love for Sarah Kabu and promised to support her. He further appreciated her for taking a loan with Stanibic’s DADA program to finance the house.

“Sarah… I will continue supporting you in anything you do and will always make you happy. I will make sure you get a surprise of the century. Thank you 1000000 times. 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Further adding,

“Sarah, I’m not sure why you want me to retire early 🤷‍♂️. I named the house after Austin Kabu and is known as #MtaliiParadiseOlpajeta and is we will put it kwa #BonfireDeals.”

Related news

Entertainment

Joyce Maina responds to allegations she is dating DJ Moh, husband to Size 8

Connie Mukenyi -
Switch TV show host Joyce Maina has poured cold water on allegations that she is dating DJ Moh. The vocal show host was quick...
Read more
Entertainment

Stay in your lane! – Ruth Matete calls out pastors who abandoned her after her husband’s death

Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated gospel songstress has come out to blast pastors who abandoned her after her husband Beloved John Apewajoye passed away and the scandal that...
Read more
Entertainment

20-year-old Yasmin a.k.a Maria appointed new Indomie brand ambassador

Nina Blak -
Yasmin Saidi, who is known to many as Maria wa Kitaa has been appointed the new brand ambassador for top noodle company Indomie in...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,775FansLike
3,536FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Respect yourself and walk away – Maria actor Luwi’s message after...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Citizen TV’s Maria actor Brian Ogana popularly known as Luwi has asked people to respect themselves and walk away from things that do not...
Read more

20-year-old Yasmin a.k.a Maria appointed new Indomie brand ambassador

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Yasmin Saidi, who is known to many as Maria wa Kitaa has been appointed the new brand ambassador for top noodle company Indomie in...
Read more

Citizen TV’s Aziza and Maza actress Pretty Musave dies

Entertainment Laiza Maketso -
The Kenya film industry mourns the untimely death of beautiful and talented actress Pretty Musave. Citizen TV's Swahili news anchor Lulu Hassan announced her...
Read more

Popular TV show Auntie boss comes to an end after eight...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Kenyan comedy-drama, Auntie Boss is coming to an end after airing for eight consecutive years every Tuesday night on NTV. The hilarious show has brought...
Read more

Video goes viral of side chick pushing man’s wife into a...

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Mpango wa Kando, side chick, jiko ya Mbali, side plate are some of the names men have given the other women in their relationships....
Read more

Cardi B files for divorce from Offset after three years of...

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated rapper Cardi B has filed for a divorce at a courthouse in Atlanta after three years in marriage. According to reports, Cardi B got...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke