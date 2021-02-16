Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi ends two year relationship with senator Anwar Loitiptip

Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s eldest daughter Saumu Mbuvi has ended her relationship with the father of her daughter, Lamu senator Anwar Loitiptip.

She disclosed the surprising news in a Q&A session on her Instagram stories where several fans inquired about the ongoing rumours regarding Senator Anwar’s cheating allegations with 26-year-old Aeedah Bambi.

Reason for breakup

Saumu Mbuvi revealed that senator Anwar was physically abusing her during the course of their marriage and that he beat her to near death on several occasions.

She shared screenshots of her swollen face from when the senator assaulted her, stating that she will help fight for women undergoing violence in their homes.

In addition to the abuse, Saumu said that Anwar Loitiptip used to cheat on her with her friends, including Aeedah Bambi.

According to Sonko’s daughter, the senator is currently dating Aeedah, a politician’s daughter and a single mother.

The senator was accused of also not taking care of their daughter, who is less than a year old.

“Gone through a lot with that man. Yes, I’m bipolar, but he used to beat me up to death, then cheat around with my friends. We are not together, and he was never my husband, just a wannabe. The man can’t even take care of his own child. I thank God I was born a hustler,” said Saumu Mbuvi.

Saumu Mbuvi had apparently tried to reach out to blogger Edgar Obare since November last year to share her heartbreaking story.

However, she shied from sharing the story until yesterday, when she finally opened her heart.

She informed Edgar that she tried protecting the senator’s reputation for long until recently when Mr. Anwar texted her calling her names.

“He sent messages calling me names, and I was trying to keep everything on a low profile protecting him, but I’m tired,” said Saumu Mbuvi.

Saumu Mbuvi’s previous relationship

Before meeting senator Loitiptip, Saumu Mbuvi dated and had a child with businessman Benson Gatu.

The reason for their separation was the same reason Saumu has now broken up with Lamusenator.

In a past interview, Saumu revealed that Gatu cheated on her severally while she was pregnant with their baby and that he also physically abused her.