Sauti Sol set the internet ablaze with new release, ‘Suzanna’

By Chuoyo Protus
Savara of Sauti Sol smiling
Savara smiling in a screengrab of the Suzanna video

Days after signing a major record deal with Universal Music, Kenyan boy band, Sauti Sol, have dropped their first single of the year.

In the new single, the four crooners serenade ‘Suzanna’ with their voices and a catchy hook. The song is the first single in their upcoming album, Midnight Train.

Sauti Sol had a quiet year last year as they popularized their new record label, Sol Generation. Thus, it came as a shock as they dropped Suzanna early Friday morning. Bien was active early this year, though, providing vocals for Khaligraph Jones’ Yes Bana mega-hit.

Warm reception

Nonetheless, eager fans of the band, who have waited for the better part of a year to be treated to Sauti Sol’s love ballads, welcomed the song warmly. As of 1430 hrs, the song was trending number one on YouTube with over 104,000 views.

The manner in which Sauti Sol dropped the song and the reception shows the impact they have had. Despite a year in which they did not release music on their own, the band remains the epitome of musical excellence in the country.

Style and sound

Following the massive success of the ‘Extravaganza’ single, the collaboration they used to introduce their signees, it seems Sauti Sol has decided to go retro with the musical sounds as well as video concepts, hence the spillover to their other works.

Extravaganza had a fusion of Rhumba and Afropop, which made it a hit among the older generation too. Additionally, Sauti Sol conceptualized the video around the 60’s fashion and party scene.

And the band takes a similar approach with Suzanna. Wearing Afro wigs and colourful suits, Sauti Sol croon to Polycarp’s immersive guitar strums and a steady beat. This all happens as the video takes us through a 60’s-like setting, from the club to the streets.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter to Sauti Sol’s new jam.

The song is literally on fire according to this listener;

And as is wont from KOT, celebrating the song without a sense of humour is a no;

Big Act

There is little doubt that Sauti Sol is Kenya’s biggest musical export. With Sol generation artists – Nviiri the Story Teller, Bensoul, Crystal Asige and Kaskazini all doing well in their respective careers, there is little doubt that this year could be a massive one for Sauti Sol. Therefore, if they do great, so will Sol Generation.

Below is the video. Enjoy

 

