Savage! Zari Hassan throws shade at Diamond for his big lips claiming her daughters inherited them from him [VIDEO]

Ugandan socialite cum business lady Zari Hassan is one who never shies away from creating controversies. She recently uploaded a video of her two daughters who Diamond fathers. The boss lady used a Snapchat filter on them that enlarges one’s lips.

The caption, however, is what captures attention. She goes ahead to instruct her fans not to talk about their lips since they are inherited and are in their DNA.

”My mood in emojis. Let us not talk about the lips. They are inherited. It’s in my DNA,” Zari captioned the video.

This comment sparked the internet seeing she was referring to Diamond’s signature lips. Netizens have always trolled the jege hitmaker for his enormous lips and seem Zari has just joined them.

Zari and Diamond parted ways on valentines day 2018. The two do not see eye to eye since their public breakup. The Baba Lao hitmaker has only visited his children twice since they relocated to South Africa. According to Zari, he does not pay for child support, and she has to take care of all the bills.

Netizens comment

Here are some of the comments from netizens.

Officially Lilyglory Midomo ya Watandale 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂msitufanyie hivyo nyie watoto

natambapowers Hahaha you are still cute anyway

mssjowen Throwing shade with the whole tree. I’ve laughed yaani.

iam_thepennni Are you for real damn ati inherited

dennito_chacha oooh my goodness! Lips logo

acheing_keith family logo @zarithebosslady

fay_paragasha You’re imitating your father’s lips

simiaffolter Omg the caption though

_mariamomar Visimba vidogo

maurinesifuna I die. So you also know I thought only Kenyans

missme942 @zarithebosslady Mungu ana kuona umenichekesha Sana Leo

Rose @zarithebosslady you are something else haki I swear. Inherited lips indeed @Princess_Tiffa

Zari once said that Diamond PLatnum’z lips are a family logo and that explains why her children have those lips.