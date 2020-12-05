‘Sherehe haitaki hasira’ producer Pink Ozola passes on after battle with illness

The producer behind the popular gengetone song ‘Sherehe haitaki hasira’ Mark Mick Okoth aka Pink Otshobala Ozola has suddenly passed on after succumbing to sickle cell anaemia complications.

Pink Ozola was only 24 years of age at the time of his demise and was already making big strides in the Kenyan music industry as the official producer of the Matata music group.

He was behind the production of some of Kenya’s greatest hits like kata, ruracio, gengetone love, luchi star rivers and many others.

The passing on of Pink Ozola was made public by Matata music group, who were deeply saddened by their huge loss. Matata described the producer as one of the people with the kindest hearts who was always a phone call away when they needed him.

They revealed that it was only Pink who believed in their ambition of becoming great gengetone musicians before anyone else trusted their vision.

According to Matata, the death of their producer has deeply hurt them since he was just beginning to enjoy the fruits of his hard labour in the music industry.

They did not forget to thank the late Pink for all the memories he shared with them and promised to keep him in their hearts as long as they lived.

“It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden death of our producer Mark Mick Okoth. our hearts ache as we try to come to terms with his sudden demise. Goodbyes hurt the most when the story was not finished. Just when you were in the process of acquiring fruits of your labour, you have left us. This hurts so much and we know your family is hurting even more. There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.” mourned Matata.

Despite being a producer, Pink Ozola was also a great vocal coach and talented songwriter.

He also made history in Kenya as the first producer to get 5 of his songs on the tiktok trending list.