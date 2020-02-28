Home Entertainment Shock as a dead woman's body is stolen from church in a...
Entertainment

Shock as a dead woman’s body is stolen from church in a hearse

By Connie Mukenyi
stolen hearse with dead woman's body

Thieves had gone to another level when they stole a dead woman’s body in a hearse from the church.

The woman’s corpse was in an automobile at the St. Anthony Church in California when it was stolen.

Police in Los Angeles have begun investigations in a bid to recover the automobile and the body.

During the theft, the driver had stepped out to drop another corpse for an ongoing requiem mass at the church. When he came out, he did not find the hearse nor the body.

However, the stolen woman’s body was not affiliated with the ongoing requiem mass at the church, according to church officials.

The woman’s funeral was set for Wednesday. The mass is always set for the night before.

The stolen hearse was a black Lincoln Navigator.

The police made an announcement pleading with the thieves to at least return the body and the casket.

They agreed the thieves made a lousy decision by stealing the dead. However, the police encouraged them to at least make one right decision by returning the body.

Stealing a car is understandable. What beats many, though, is why the thieves stole the woman’s body alongside the hearse.

The family is still waiting for the woman to be returned so they can bury her.

