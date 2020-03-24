Show us your manhood – Why radio presenter Annitah Raey wants men to show their manhood on social media

Media personality Annitah Raey sparked another controversy on social media after she dared men to do a strange thing on social media.

The controversial Hot 96 presenter asked men to show their manhood so that women can body shame them as they do to women.

“Men should post d**k pics so we can also body shame them with how they look” She took to her Insta story.

Her statement drew a lot of mixed reactions from her fans with some agreeing with her while others told her off saying that it was actually women who body shame their fellow women and not the other way round.

This is not the first time the former Milele FM and Ghetto radio host has attracted controversy. In 2016, she cautioned her future husband from playing with her heart stating that it was not a football pitch. She stressed out that if he played her, she would go and sleep with every man in his family as she was tired of being nice.

She stated that many had played her and she does not learn but she had now come to a breaking point. She previously denied dating gospel musician Hopekid stating that the two knew each other from way back and they were just friends.

The former Radio Jambo presenter and a mother of two previously revealed how she ran from home at a tender age of 13 and living in the streets. She added that the other street kids used to treat her as their daughter and used to make her carry drugs.

She went on to narrate that her street life became worse at the age of 15 when one day while she was walking along Moi Avenue street, she got hit from behind leaving her unconscious. She went to narrate that she was dragged to Jevanjee Gardens where two people from her tribe raped her as she did not have the energy to fight back.

As she revealed, Annitah was married to a wife batterer at the age of 17 and had her first child at the age of 19 before leaving her marriage at the age of 21. She started her radio career at Ghetto Radio after being spotted by MajiMaji.