Size 8 and DJ Moh hold a ‘low-key’ party to celebrate son’s 1st birthday

Musician Size 8 and husband DJ Moh held a rather low-key party to celebrate their son Muraya Junior’s first birthday party.

The Murayas had a private pool party that they, later on, moved to a more secluded section of the Pride Inn hotel. Only close family members and friends attended the birthday party.

Through their YouTube channel, the Murayas detailed their son’s journey from the time Size 8 was in labour at the hospital. The musician had had a very rough pregnancy and had to undergo a C-section.

At the time, Size 8 was not sure whether the baby would make it seeing the tough pregnancy. Thankfully, through prayers, Size 8 and her baby boy made it and survived to leave the theatre. Seeing he was prematurely born at 34 weeks, the doctors had to rush Muraya Junior to the ICU.

“Happy 1st birthday @muraya.jnr. Am in tears but this time tears of joy. Look at my God. This pregnancy was not easy. I almost died and was having multiple acute strokes due to extreme pre-eclampsia and strange neuron functions being put on oxygen and magnesium to save both my life and @muraya.jnr. Thru c-section, he was born 34 weeks straight to the ICU, and the 2nd night in the ICU he almost died. Now, look at My God HALLELUJAH who be like Jesus!” Size 8 posted.

In an emotional post, DJ Moh described his son as a fighter seeing he managed to pull through and survive. He then wished Muraya Junior all the best in his life as he turned a year older. The DJ further promised to always be there for his son whenever he needed him.