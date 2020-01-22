Home Entertainment Socialite Huddah Monroe offers to bail out distressed man in police custody
EntertainmentNews

Socialite Huddah Monroe offers to bail out distressed man in police custody

By Alfred Kiura
Huddah Monroe had offered to help a man by the name Daniel Njonjo Mwangi who head-butted a police officer at Milimani Law Courts .

Popular socialite and businesswoman Huddah Monroe had offered to help a man by the name Daniel Njonjo Mwangi who head-butted a police officer at Milimani Law Courts while refusing to be taken into custody after failing to raise Ksh.20,000 as cash bail.

In the video seen by Kenyan news.co.ke, Mwangi is heard saying that he does not have the money before adding that he rather die as he denied the charges read to him by the judge.

The former Big Bother Africa participant took to her social media page asking for the troubled man’s details as the video broke her heart. The Huddah Cosmetics founder claimed that the innocent and are oppressed and harassed daily while the real killers and thieves walk scot-free.

In the video, Daniel continues to say that his mother is ailing and his kids are waiting for him to take them back to school. It takes the intervention of more police officers to manage to drag him out of the court but he does not go down without a fight.

Here is the video:

Previous articleAl shabaab escapee surrenders to the police in Nairobi

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Al shabaab escapee surrenders to the police in Nairobi

affaxerd -
John Muimi, a 23-year-old man, has surrendered to police claiming that he escaped from the Al Shabaab training camp. Muimi, who made the report...
Read more
Entertainment

Socialite Bridget Achieng reveals why she was scared of having her baby

Alfred Kiura -
Popular socialite Bridget Achieng has opened up on why she was scared of having her baby boy as she revealed that she feared he...
Read more
News

Kenya and UK sign MoU on cancer research and treatment

Erick Flavour -
The Kenyan government and the United Kingdom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cancer research and treatment. The MoU was signed by Kenya’s...
Read more
15,002FansLike
3,457FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Socialite Huddah Monroe offers to bail out distressed man in police custody

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Popular socialite and businesswoman Huddah Monroe had offered to help a man by the name Daniel Njonjo Mwangi who head-butted a police officer at...
Read more

Al shabaab escapee surrenders to the police in Nairobi

News affaxerd -
John Muimi, a 23-year-old man, has surrendered to police claiming that he escaped from the Al Shabaab training camp. Muimi, who made the report...
Read more

Socialite Bridget Achieng reveals why she was scared of having her baby

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Popular socialite Bridget Achieng has opened up on why she was scared of having her baby boy as she revealed that she feared he...
Read more

Kenya and UK sign MoU on cancer research and treatment

News Erick Flavour -
The Kenyan government and the United Kingdom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cancer research and treatment. The MoU was signed by Kenya’s...
Read more

Swarms of locust spotted in Mwingi Kitui County

News Stephen Ginni -
Residents in Mwingi North Kitui County have worries after swarms of locust have invaded their farms. Some of the areas which have been affected...
Read more

Assault case against Nairobi Governor Sonko dropped

County News Erick Flavour -
A court in Voi has dropped the assault case against Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko following the complaint withdrawal by Coast Regional Police Commander...
Read more

Join BBI meetings with respect – DP Ruto allies told

News Erick Flavour -
A group of legislators in support of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) have welcomed the ‘tanga tanga’ team in the ongoing BBI consultative forum. Nairobi...
Read more

Jumia appoints Kenneth Oyolla the new Chief Commercial Officer

Africa news Erick Flavour -
Kenneth Oyolla, who previously worked with IPS Group Limited as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), has been named the new CCO for Jumia Kenya. He...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke