Socialite Huddah Monroe offers to bail out distressed man in police custody

Popular socialite and businesswoman Huddah Monroe had offered to help a man by the name Daniel Njonjo Mwangi who head-butted a police officer at Milimani Law Courts while refusing to be taken into custody after failing to raise Ksh.20,000 as cash bail.

In the video seen by Kenyan news.co.ke, Mwangi is heard saying that he does not have the money before adding that he rather die as he denied the charges read to him by the judge.

The former Big Bother Africa participant took to her social media page asking for the troubled man’s details as the video broke her heart. The Huddah Cosmetics founder claimed that the innocent and are oppressed and harassed daily while the real killers and thieves walk scot-free.

In the video, Daniel continues to say that his mother is ailing and his kids are waiting for him to take them back to school. It takes the intervention of more police officers to manage to drag him out of the court but he does not go down without a fight.

Here is the video: