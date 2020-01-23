Stop telling me how to live my life – Wahu shouts

Celebrated singer Rosemary Wahu Kagwi professionally known as Wahu has told off people who keep on telling her how to live her life as she is not anyone’s prisoner.
In a post seen by Kenyan news.co.ke, the secular turned gospel singer stressed out that she intentionally works towards living her life outside any conventional boxes and people’s expectations.
The Sweet Love singer went ahead to point out that as long as her family is well, she does not break the law and is constantly thriving closer to God, nothing else mattered.
View this post on Instagram
I intentionally work towards living my life outside any conventional boxes….the societal expectations, the "mùtarataras…." the "huku kunaendaga hivis"….those are like little prisons… dont know about you, but I ain't nobody's prisoner 😌. .. Bora I ain't breaking the law of the land and I'm constantly striving to walk closer with my God and living in harmony with others, and my family is ok, the rest are details. So please dont be dm-ing me about what you think I should or should not do… quite frankly, and I mean this in the nicest way….It doesn't matter too much 😇. I'm intentionally doing me. I'm not perfect… not an angel…I dont know it all… but I'm doing me..and me..may not necessarily be what you expect. Please be ok with that. Lets do ourselves a favour and strive to become the best versions of ourselves… not what is "expected" of us. Cheers 🥂
The singer who is also a businesswoman is married to another Kenyan celebrated musician Nameless. The two are blessed with two children. Wahu is an award-winning artist scooping awards such as MTV Africa Music Awards in 2008 for Best Female Artist category. She has also won Pearl of Africa Music Awards as the Best Female artist in Kenya, CHAT Awards as Best Female Artist, Kisima Awards in Best Song category among others.
After years of singing secular music, the mother of two got born again and switched to gospel music in 2017 releasing her first worship song dubbed Sifa. She also won Video of the Year Award for her song dubbed Nifanane nawe in last year’s Groove Awards.