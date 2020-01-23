Stop telling me how to live my life – Wahu shouts

Celebrated singer Rosemary Wahu Kagwi professionally known as Wahu has told off people who keep on telling her how to live her life as she is not anyone’s prisoner.

In a post seen by Kenyan news.co.ke, the secular turned gospel singer stressed out that she intentionally works towards living her life outside any conventional boxes and people’s expectations.

The Sweet Love singer went ahead to point out that as long as her family is well, she does not break the law and is constantly thriving closer to God, nothing else mattered.

The singer who is also a businesswoman is married to another Kenyan celebrated musician Nameless. The two are blessed with two children. Wahu is an award-winning artist scooping awards such as MTV Africa Music Awards in 2008 for Best Female Artist category. She has also won Pearl of Africa Music Awards as the Best Female artist in Kenya, CHAT Awards as Best Female Artist, Kisima Awards in Best Song category among others.

After years of singing secular music, the mother of two got born again and switched to gospel music in 2017 releasing her first worship song dubbed Sifa. She also won Video of the Year Award for her song dubbed Nifanane nawe in last year’s Groove Awards.