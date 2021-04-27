Tahidi High Oj’s mother weds love of her life at 60

60-year old mother to former Tahidi High actor Dennis Mugo alias OJ, has officially tied the knot for the first time to the love of her life earlier today, April 27th.

The couple said their vows in the Attorney General’s office with a few family and friends in attendance to witness the beautiful union.

The ceremony was a sucess with the attendees adhering to the Covid19 rules put in place.

Both bride and groom dorned masks during the entire process and sanitized their hands while entering and exiting the AG’s chambers.

An elated OJ shared the news on his Instagram account, not failing to mention how beautiful love is.

He shared a photo of the whole family in smiles including his lesser known small sister stating that it is never too late.

Oj’s mother could not hide her excitement as she was being photographed with the man she will spend the rest of her life with.

Oj also shared a video of his mother signing the marriage certificate and putting in in her new husband’s coat.

“My mother got married today, she kedo 60. Love such a beautiful thing.#itsnevertoolate.”

Fans were super excited for Oj’s mother new union and camped on Oj’s comment section full of congratulatory messages.

His former co-actor Abel Mutua aka Fredi who OJ has retained ties with over the years wished the couple a wonderful life ahead.

“This is beautiful! Wishing them a wonderful and fulfilled life ahead,” wrote Abel.

@Mugure J. She looks happy. Congratulations to her.

Oj’s political bid

About two weeks ago, Dennis Mugo declared his interest in joining Kenyan politics.

He revealed his aspirations for the MCA seat of Ruguru Ngandori ward in Embu county, under William Ruto’s UDA ticket.

Oj’s main agenda upon entering politics is tackling issues affecting the youth and empowering them.

He disclosed that he plans to provide solutions to people with no means to make ends meet.

Speaking on why he joined Ruto’s United Democratic party, OJ stated that the party’s mission alligned with what he intends to accomplish.