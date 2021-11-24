Tanasha Donna’s Ex-Manager Says Singer’s Work Declined When She Couldn’t Heal From Breakup with Diamond

African Castro disclosed that he was working with Tanasha when she kicked off her music career in Tanzania, during her time with Diamond

The podcast host said the music they released then was incredible, and she has been unable to get to that level as she’s yet to heal

The entrepreneur also noted that the singer is like his small sister hence refuting claims that he’d taken her to court

Tanasha Donna’s former manager, African Castro, has disclosed what he believes to be holding back the singer.

The renowned artist manager, who also hosts financial and mental health talks on his Established African YouTube channel, sat down with Presenter Ali for a candid chat on his relationship with Tanasha Donna.

Castro narrated how he and Tanasha got into business together, adding he was integral to launching her music career. This was mostly done in Tanzania, during the time Diamond and Tanahsa were an item.

Tanasha music and relationships

Castro said he believes Tanasha’s split with Diamond greatly affected her momentum in music and life in general.

He said the singer was hurt and did not take time to speak to a professional, but at the same time, the two were also having strains in their work relationship, which also collapsed.

He also declined rumours that he is taking Tanasha to court, noting they do have some issues but will settle them once they are able to sit down and talk.

TUKO.co.ke also reached out to Castro regarding the same. He said that Tanasha had spoken to him after watching the interview mentioned above and noted she was doing better.

He hoped that she had overcome all those problems, which would help her to grow.

“She has been stagnant since we stopped working, in terms of the content (music) we used to release. There’s no love lost, in terms of businesses and money that we lost, but the Agenda is I’m like her big brother and you will always want to protect her. Guys need to give her a small break, I know she will bounce back,” he said.

Castro said Tanasha has so much potential and just needed to work on herself, and he was willing to help.

Tanasha denies not paying for her cosmetic surgery

A few days back, the singer appeared to deny failing to pay for her body enhancement surgery and cautioned her fans to beware of fake news.

This came after she was accused by socialite Risper Faith of not following agreed terms on her cosmetic surgery contract with a Kenyan clinic and going utterly silent on the matter.

In what seemed like a reaction just a day after the news, the mother of one went on her Instagram Stories to share her side regarding those peddling lies about her.

Without mentioning any names, the beauty said some had become “masters at mass manipulation”, making up stories to fulfil their evil agendas.

“Some people are masters at mass manipulation and will go absolutely any extent including lie and makeup stories just to fulfil their own evil and selfish agendas. These days folks will do or say just about anything for traction,” she wrote.

Source: Tuko News