The world laughed after I said you would be my husband – Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee speaks after fiancé Rotimi proposed to her

Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee has spoken for the first time after her fiancé Rotimi who is a Nigerian-American actor and singer proposed to her.

In a post seen by Kenyannews.co.ke, the Wet singer revealed that a year and a half ago the people across the world laughed at her when she said she knew Rotimi would be her husband after only spending days with him.

She noted that she did not blame them and she knew that it is an uncommon and inexplicable feeling when someone meets his or her soul mate.

She added that people had met Vanessa Mdee who had no plans to get married.

The celebrated singer further added that on her 30th birthday her plans for the years to come were so different from where she is now with her new fiancé adding that God laughs when people are making plans.

“Jeremiah 29:11, For I know the plans I have for you, they are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope,” read part of her statement.

Vanessa mentioned that her future was feeling bleak and she was losing hope in what she thought was a perfect plan till she met the Rotimi.

The Cash Madame singer said that Rotimi saved her life in ways only a man appointed and anointed by God could.

She stated that there are no words to describe the power of surrendering to God and in her case to love as the Almighty represents love.

She revealed that she spent her whole life searching for joy and peace in things and places that could not offer anything but a temporary high.

She added that with the actor’s love she basks in abundance as for everything she did right God blessed her with him.

She further added that how Rotimi found her at the time she was at her lowest and loved in ways only he could is a testament to God’s divine order of favor and grace.

The power couple started dating in October last year. Vanessa later relocated to Atlanta to live with the actor before announcing that she had quit music.