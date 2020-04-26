This is why Diamond Platnumz wishes he was born in Kenya [VIDEO]

Home Entertainment This is why Diamond Platnumz wishes he was born in Kenya
By Connie Mukenyi
It is no secret that Diamond Platnumz has always had a thing for Kenya. The celebrated musician recently revealed that he wished he was a Kenyan born and bred.

He attributes his love for the nation to the way Kenyans love. According to him, they love full-heartedly.

Diamond further revealed that he had done some things in Kenya that are not available back home at his mother country Tanzania.

Kenyans wanapenda sana. Wakati mwingine natamani ningekua nimezaliwa Kenya. Vitu tumefanya Leo hapa Kenya, hamna kule Tanzania,” the Jege hitmaker acknowledged.

Baba Tiffa further urged Kenyan artists to make use of the available resources. According to him, the country has a lot of good things.

Platnumz went ahead to praise some singers like Willy Paul, Bahati, Sauti Sol, and Nyashinski. He claims they are lucky and should continue maximizing on Kenyan resources.

Wasanii wengi kama Bahati, Willy Paul, Sauti Sol, Nyashinski wanafanya vitu vizuri sana. Wamebahatika, wavutumie,” Diamond added.

He further declared that if he were a Kenyan resident, he would do a lot of things.

I’m sure mimi ningekua nakaa Kenya kuna vitu vingi ningevifanya.”

A dream come true

Diamond’s dream of becoming a Kenyan resident finally came through when Diamond Merchant, a property company, gave him a piece of land.

According to the singer, he will use the land to build and establish his musical record WCB Wasafi.

”I have a land in Kenya now. I am trying to see if I can build a proper branch for WCB Wasafi here.”

Platnumz went ahead to thank all Kenyan artists who have always stood by him. He urged all East Africans to root for each other.

Nashukuru sana. Nawashukuru sana wasanii wa Kenya, industry Nzima ya Kenya. Sikua nafanya pale kwa sababu Mimi nu Diamond. Ila kwa sababu sisi ni East Africa. Let’s keep supporting each other. Let’s take the east African music to the world.”

