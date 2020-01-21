Home Entertainment This will be a very interesting year – King Kaka reacts after...
This will be a very interesting year – King Kaka reacts after hitting one million followers on Instagram

By Alfred Kiura
King Kaka reacts after hitting one million followers on Instagram.

Kenyan Hip Hop artist King Kaka while congratulating his fans for being a part of his one million followers on Instagram, has promised also promised that this year is going to an interesting one.

The Cheza Chini rapper took to his social media account to thank his followers revealing that it had been a good decade. He continued to wish his fans the best of luck in their dealings.

King Kaka’s song Wajinga Nyinyi was one of the highlights of last year.

While praising his fans, he also threw some shots at his critics asking them to continue leaving their negative comments on his posts as he needed the as well.

At the end of last year, King Kaka released a song dubbed Wajinga Nyinyi which caused ripples around the country as it touched on corruption in the government and bad governance. The song also mentioned leaders who had been charged with corruption and in one way or another managed to walk scot-free. One leader who was offended was Kirinyaga Governor Ann Mumbi Kamotho who had sued the rapper but she later withdrew the case.

