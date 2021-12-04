Toddler Breaks into Joyful Laughter after Meeting Newborn Baby Brother in Adorable Video

A cute toddler, Caiden Sullivan, was very happy when he saw the sibling his mother, Alycia, just birthed in the hospital

As he walked into her room, he jumped up in excitement before he was lifted onto the bed to see his brother

Caiden poked the baby’s head to ask “What’s this’ before requesting that he would like to tickle the newborn

The two-year-old could not control his happiness at the thought that his mother, Alycia, would be giving birth to his sibling.

I want to play with him

In a video that has gone viral online, Caiden walked into the hospital and shouted ‘peekaboo!’ to announce his arrival to his mother and new baby brother, Jayce, Daily Mail reports.

Before skipping to the bed to meet him, he laughed happily. While moving close to the baby, the two-year-old kept asking “What’s this?”

The toddler told his mother that he would like to tickle the baby before the woman showed him how best to play with a newborn.

Watch the video below:

Girl who wanted a kid sister disappointed

TUKO.co.ke earlier reported that a little girl gave a ‘funny’ reaction after she got the news that her mother has just given birth to a boy.

At first, the girl shouted “no” in disbelief that such cannot happen.

When her little brother confirmed the news, the kid threw her pen away and started crying.

She was expecting the birth to be of the same gender as her. A nurse and her dad who were present found the kid’s reaction really funny.

Many people who reacted to her video said they loved how expressive the kid was in showing her disgust at the situation.

