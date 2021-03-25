TPF’s Alvan reveals how he quit Pastor job to join Citizen TV show

Ex- Tusker Project Fame (TPF) contestant Alvan Gatitu has disclosed that he quit his pastoral calling to join the popular singing contest show that aired on Citizen TV a few years ago.

Speaking in an interview with MC Jessy on Thursday, March 24, Alvan, who is now a Tik Tok sensation, said that at the time he got to audition for the show, he had stepped down as a pastor in his church.

“I left for many reasons, but one thing is I disagreed with the church’s doctrine. It created so much damage in my life, and I questioned the purpose of being used by the church to get the masses when I was having so much turmoil in my life,” he noted.

Gatitu further disclosed that he got into drinking in that period and would at times perform while having hangovers.

He noted that he left early for the auditions and did not inform anyone where he was going. Eventually, he was selected to star in the show.

Alvan had not even informed his parents that he had auditioned, and his family got to know he was on TPF when his photo appeared in the promo of the show as one of the contestants.

The Tik Tok star added that his move caused so much backlash from the religious circles as to him going to sing for a show that an alcoholic beverage brand sponsored.

“My mom was going through so much backlash, but I was confident in myself, and I told people who questioned my decision that the God in me would see me through,” he added.

Alvan said that his family and friends could come during the live shows to support him, which greatly moved him.

However, after the show ended and winner Valerie Kimani was crowned, Alvan says he faced more stigma from the church, which led him to turn to the bottle.

In 2020, while he was on a road trip to South Africa, Gatiku decided to turn his life around before returning immediately to Kenya.

Today, he is a radio presenter with Trace Radio, where he hosts a breakfast show every Monday to Friday from 6 am to 10 am.