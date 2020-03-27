Home Entertainment Tupigeni magoti na tukiri makosa yetu – Rapper Prezzo pleads as Coronavirus...
Tupigeni magoti na tukiri makosa yetu – Rapper Prezzo pleads as Coronavirus continues to spread

By Alfred Kiura
By Alfred Kiura

Tupigeni magoti na tukiri makosa yetu – Rapper Prezzo pleads as Coronavirus continues to spread.

Controversial award-winning rapper Jackson Ngechu Makini popularly known as Prezzo has urged Kenyans to go down on their knees, pray and repent since God has sent the Coronavirus as punishment to His people.

The former Big Brother contestant took to his social media page to state that God was angry for all the sins that have been committed in the world. He went on to mention that God created Adam and Eve and not Adam and Adam and this was one of the reasons he is punishing His people since they don’t follow the ten commandments.

He went on to remind Kenyans that an action only becomes a mistake when repeated twice, stressing out that he is not always right and he stands to be corrected if he is wrong as he was just expressing how he feels about the whole Coronavirus situation.

“Tupigeni magoti na tukiri makosa yetu. Kufanya kosa sio kosa ila kurudia kosa ndio kosa. Binafsi mimi sio mlokole lakini nawapa ukweli wangu ninavyohisi na mnaweza kunikosoa kama nimekosea. It’s never too late because our God is a living & forgiving God. Let’s do right by him. Have mercy on us & forgive us through it all,” read part of his post.

A lot of Kenyan celebrities have come out to ask Kenyans to adhere to the prevention measures that the government and the Health Ministry are putting into place in a bid to curb and prevent the disease’s spread. Prezzo’s sentiments come a day after the government confirmed that Kenya had lost its first victim to the disease despite hours earlier celebrating the recovery of another victim.

Coronavirus cases in Kenya currently stand at 31 and President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a compulsory night curfew starting Friday 27 March 2020; starting from 7 pm to 5 am. Anyone who will be found not adhering to the curfew rule will risk a Ksh. 1,000 fine or three months in jail or both. He has also urged people to observe proper hygiene. 

