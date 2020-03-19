Home Entertainment Two million - Bahati brags on social media
Entertainment

Two million – Bahati brags on social media

By Alfred Kiura
Bahati during Kireremebe music video shoot.

Controversial gospel singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati could not keep calm after hitting two million followers on Instagram.

The Kirerembe singer took to social media to brag about his following claiming that he is the most followed solo artist in Kenya and most followed gospel artists in Africa.

“2 MILLION INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS 🔥 That Makes @BahatiKenya the Most Followed Solo Artist in Kenya and The Most Followed Gospel Artist in Africa 🌍,” read part of his post.

View this post on Instagram

Golden Mornings With @Majestybahati 💙

A post shared by BAHATI (@bahatikenya) on

Having a huge following on social media is an advantage to celebrities as they attract advertising agents who want to advertise their products. Most celebrities have mastered different ways of gaining followers on social media with one being to always be a trending topic. The most followed person on Instagram worldwide is Portuguese football star and Five-time Balon dor winner Cristiano Ronaldo who currently plies his trade with Italian giants Juventus. Ronaldo has 208 million followers.

Bahati started this year on the wrong foot as he took his former signee Peter Blessing to court over Ksh. 2000,000 claiming he did not honor the contract that he had signed with his recording label known as Eastlands Most Beloved. He also had an online fight with his fans exchanging unkind words to one another as well as DJ and radio host G Money claiming that he was gay. This was after G Money claimed that he did not know the Mama singer.

He recently released two controversial music videos, one with Gengetone group Bondoocks Gang dubbed Taniua which Nation FM radio host Cate Rira called trash and blasted anyone who supported such music. He then went ahead to release another one  dubbed Kirerembe featuring a secular group known as The Kansol which created more controversy. The two songs forced his fans to call him out and asked him to once and for all state if he was a gospel artist or a secular artist.

His fans warned him that, gospel turned secular artist Willy Paul also started the same way. Willy Paul has, however, gone on to make a name for himself in the secular music industry. 

Previous articleNSE takes a hit from virus scare

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Kenyan songbird Avril bashes trolls who make fun of her heavy make-up

Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan songstress and actress Judith Nyambura, popularly known as Avril has come out to blast critics who make fun of her heavy make–up. The Ninaweza...
Read more
Entertainment

Njugush wife Wakavinye shares her baby fat transformation journey

Alfred Kiura -
Celestine Ndinda, wife to funnyman Timothy Kimani popularly known as Njugush has revealed how she lost baby fat after giving birth to their son...
Read more
Entertainment

Rayvany, Maghufuli release song on coronavirus

Stanley Kasee -
The world is at the moment confined to one topic, one discussion, the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, which has affected almost every sector across the...
Read more
15,337FansLike
3,421FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Two million – Bahati brags on social media

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Controversial gospel singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati could not keep calm after hitting two million followers on Instagram. The Kirerembe singer took to...
Read more

NSE takes a hit from virus scare

Business News Tracy Nabwile -
The coronavirus seems to be causing an economic meltdown across the world. Kenya has started feeling its impact. As soon as the government confirmed the...
Read more

God brought Coronavirus to stop BBI- Miguna Miguna

Politics Collins Luvisia -
Lawyer Dr Miguna Miguna says Coronavirus is God-sent to stop  Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta's Building Bridges Initiative push. Miguna has been the biggest...
Read more

Taita Taveta Commissioner vows to protect borders amid COVID-19 outbreak

County News Collins Luvisia -
Taita Taveta County Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha has vowed to ensure that people from countries with confirmed COVID 19 cases do not sneak into the...
Read more

Dennis Itumbi fired on his birthday

News Alfred Kiura -
The Secretary of Innovation, Digital and Diaspora Communication in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi together with four others were on Wednesday 18...
Read more

Kenyans in Wuhan now safer there than at home

Health Chuoyo Protus -
For the Kenyans stuck in Wuhan during the worst moments of the disease in China, they could be safer now as the city finally...
Read more

Payments at City Hall to go manual as KRA takes over

County News Tracy Nabwile -
Earlier this month, the Kenya Revenue Authority was gazetted to take over the collection of revenue in Nairobi County. The Gazette notice of February...
Read more

Coronavirus: Tuskys, Amref team up in fight against virus

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Local chain retailer, Tuskys has teamed up with Amref Health Africa Kenya in the fight against the Coronavirus. Africa Medical Research Foundation, in short, Amref,...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke