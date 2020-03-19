Two million – Bahati brags on social media

Controversial gospel singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati could not keep calm after hitting two million followers on Instagram.

The Kirerembe singer took to social media to brag about his following claiming that he is the most followed solo artist in Kenya and most followed gospel artists in Africa.

“2 MILLION INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS 🔥 That Makes @BahatiKenya the Most Followed Solo Artist in Kenya and The Most Followed Gospel Artist in Africa 🌍,” read part of his post.

Having a huge following on social media is an advantage to celebrities as they attract advertising agents who want to advertise their products. Most celebrities have mastered different ways of gaining followers on social media with one being to always be a trending topic. The most followed person on Instagram worldwide is Portuguese football star and Five-time Balon dor winner Cristiano Ronaldo who currently plies his trade with Italian giants Juventus. Ronaldo has 208 million followers.

Bahati started this year on the wrong foot as he took his former signee Peter Blessing to court over Ksh. 2000,000 claiming he did not honor the contract that he had signed with his recording label known as Eastlands Most Beloved. He also had an online fight with his fans exchanging unkind words to one another as well as DJ and radio host G Money claiming that he was gay. This was after G Money claimed that he did not know the Mama singer.

He recently released two controversial music videos, one with Gengetone group Bondoocks Gang dubbed Taniua which Nation FM radio host Cate Rira called trash and blasted anyone who supported such music. He then went ahead to release another one dubbed Kirerembe featuring a secular group known as The Kansol which created more controversy. The two songs forced his fans to call him out and asked him to once and for all state if he was a gospel artist or a secular artist.

His fans warned him that, gospel turned secular artist Willy Paul also started the same way. Willy Paul has, however, gone on to make a name for himself in the secular music industry.