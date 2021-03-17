Uhuru’s lookalike taken to rehab to treat his alcohol addiction

Uhuru Kenyatta’s lookalike Michael Gitonga has today been admitted to Serenity Rehabilitation center by his wife Angelica and friend Matheri where he hopes to fight his alcohol addiction in the coming weeks successfully.

The news was reported by independent presenter Carolina Carlz on her Instagram account a day after she interviewed his manager, who came clean about Michael Gitonga’s state.

The manager stated that what Michael Gitonga needed was someone to convince him to go to rehab and also for him to be taught financial management.

“Hey guys, just wanted to let you know that after highlighting the story of Uhunye wa Umo Rehabilitation center, Michael Gitonga, he agreed to go to a rehab center called Serenity,” wrote Miss Carlz.

Serenity management volunteered to cater for Michael Gitonga’s rehab bill, which totalled 200,000 shillings.

Miss Carlz’s interview comes two weeks after Uhunye wa Umo revealed that he was kicked out of the posh Kilimani apartment, which he was gifted months ago during the peak of his popularity.

According to Gitonga’s manager, he was gifted the house by a relative to Kenya’s current president, but it was soon snatched out of his arms.

Michael Gitonga’s girlfriend also dumped him immediately after he lost his house.

Damages brought by Uhuru’s lookalike alcohol addiction

Gitonga’s manager disclosed that Michael has almost completely damaged the 700,000 shillings vehicle he was gifted in September last year by Maridady motors.

He said that the car might not operate till December since the owner crashes it often when he is drunk.

“Gitonga’s manager mentioned that Michael was thrown out of his Kilimani house where he lived like a king, the reason he’s not sure. He thinks someone from the Kenyatta family had given Michael the house. He says the solution to helping Michael Gitonga, in the long run, is convincing him to go to rehab and educating him on matters of fame, business, being responsible to his family, etc.,” wrote miss Carlz.

Michael Njogo Gitonga from Umoja rose to fame last year in August owing to his striking resemblance to Kenya’s 4th president Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview held at K24, Gitonga revealed that his neighbors often confused him for the actual president, and some would even ask him for handouts thinking that he is as rich as the president.