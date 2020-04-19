Video goes viral of a conductor dancing to Utawezana right in front of police during traffic [VIDEO]

A video of a matatu conductor dancing to the utawezana song by Mejja and Shiku Femi one in traffic has sparked social media.

One of the passengers recorded the whole incident and shared it on social media.

On seeing traffic, the makanga alighted the matatu and started dancing to the hit song. With dance moves to envy, the conductor danced to the beat and at some point bent down as if to twerk mimicking the dance styles in the song.

However, all was not rosy for him as a police car slowly approached him. The conductor did not notice it at first as he continued showing off his good dancing skills. By the time he noticed the cops behind him, it was too late, and they had seen everything. He quickly stood up straight attempting to board his matatu and act as if nothing had happened.

Unfortunately for us, the video ends there although a majority of us would like to know what happened to him.

Conductors are known to live the carefree life where they are always ready to showcase their talents whenever the opportunity arises. From displaying acrobatic styles to weird dance moves, Kenyan passengers have seen it all from these makangas.

However, even though they pull all these stunts, they are safe from police eyes most of the time. This time, yet, one of them was caught in red-handed while committing a traffic offence.

Netizens react

Netizens found this video entertaining and hilarious. Here are some of the reactions from KOT.

Son Jose ni kama amepatikana na Princi akizurura class time ya preps.

Sharon What happened after the cops?? Anyone? Suspense is killing me.

Kante’s girl ikuwa arombose Hadi chin

