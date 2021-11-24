Wahu Shares Beautiful Moment with Her Mum and Sister, Thrills Kenyans: “God’s Blessings”

Singer Wahu Kagwi has shared a lovely moment with her family that fans rarely get to see.

The singer has spoken in interviews about her mum and sisters but fans have not really gotten to see all of them together.

On Tuesday, November 23, the musician shared a lovely snap of her, her sister and mother, with all displaying beautiful smiles.

It was easy to identify that the two were Wahu’s kin because of the striking resemblance and their smiles are incredibly similar.

The three appeared to have been having a great time at an event and the snap showed how tight-knit they are as a family.

In her caption, Wahu noted that one of her sisters was missing from the moment and noted how grateful she is to have her family around.

“Nyakio Senior and 2 of her 3 girls, I’m grateful for family,” she wrote.

Source: Tuko.co.ke