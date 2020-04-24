Home Entertainment We are crossing the line when we involve families - King Kaka...
We are crossing the line when we involve families – King Kaka advises KOT after ruthlessly trolling Bahati and wife Diana

By Alfred Kiura


Renowned Kenyan rapper King Kaka has advised Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) to stop involving families when it comes to making fun of other people on social media.

This comes after KOT unleashed their ruthlessness on controversial gospel singer Bahati. The tweeps claimed that it was Bahati who fired the first shots. Bahati has been the trending topic on social media after rapper Khaligraph Jones mentioned him in his new hit song Hao that he featured Masauti.

The song touches on social media bullying that Kenyan celebrities have had to go through. However, what stood out in the song was Bahati’s name when the rapper said: “Bahati akianza alikuwa mtoto wa mama, saa hizi Twitter amegeuzwa mtoto wa Diana.”

With many speculating that the award-winning rapper was throwing shade at the gospel singer, he came out to clear the air stating that he was just echoing what KOT was saying.

However, KOT could not stop making fun of Bahati and in a tweet, he stated that broke men should stop trying to hit on her wife because they cannot afford her.

“Justwokeup. Alafu pia ambieni hawa vijana wadogo to put some respect on this GEM. Manze huyu hawezi toshea kwa bedsitter. IS THE VOLUME OKEY??? #BAHATI,” he tweeted.

His tweet seemed to have angered Kenyans on Twitter as they went on to edit photos of his wife Diana Marua in a bedsitter claiming that she would definitely fit in such a house.

King Kaka seemed to be offended with the move and took to Twitter to advise Kenyans to know the limits. He stated that he understood that people are having fun on social media but they are crossing the line when they bring families into the picture.

He added that what was happening to the Eastlands Most Beloved recording label C.E.O should stop.



His advice also comes days after Kenyans had attacked another gospel artist Mr. Seed and his wife Nimo. Mr. Seed stated that some Kenyans hiding behind pseudo accounts were attacking their son.

NEWS JUST IN

