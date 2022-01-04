We knew it! Singer’s mother opens up about alleged romantic affair between Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu

In the past we have seen Diamond Platnumz use and dump some of the most stunning light skinned women from East Africa. I mean, he went from Wema Sepetu, Pesh, Zarina Hassan; Official Lyyn to Hamisa Mobetto before wooing Tanasha Donna and dumping her for P Funk Majani’s Arabic daughter.

Yea yea I know there are more to the list but as for now we will concentrate on those who made it to the list of fame. Well, away from that turns out that over Christmas Diamond Platnumz was linked to Zuchu; following a few posts the bongo star shared on his IG.

Apparently the posts showed Diamond Platnumz dining with the fine Zuchu and since he chose to play songs like ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran followed by ‘What I Want For Christmas’ made it look more like a romantic dinner date.

Khadijah Kopa on Diamond Platnumz dating Zuchu

For a minute it kinda looked staged since we all know Diamond Platnumz likes them light skinned; but Zuchu is brown, calm, homely and above all humble – qualities I’m sure someone like Diamond would find boring. No?

But again, after all the money he has made over the years – I guess a wife like Zuchu would help double it through investments. However, turns out that like we already guessed – these two are nothing but good friends scratch that , it’s worse cause they’ve family zoned each other.

This was revealed by Zuchu’s mum during an interview with Mbengo TV where she denied her daughter dating the famous Simba. Addressing the relationship rumors, Khadija Kopa said;

Diamond has always seen me as his mum even before my daughter joined Wasafi. I was shocked by the rumours, I even had to ask my daughter and she said she was not dating him.

Of course having heard all the rumors surrounding Diamond Platnumz relationships; Khadija Kopa went on to insist that her daughter is currently investing in her talent and is not seeing her boss as earlier revealed. Khadija added:

When she was going to Wasafi, I took her there myself. Currently, I do not know if she is dating. She is a girl so if she gets a guy, it’s not a bad thing, provided he is a good man. For now, she wants to focus on her music.



