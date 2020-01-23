Home Entertainment We were so poor, we would eat rats with Captain Otoyo, Jalangoo...
EntertainmentNews

We were so poor, we would eat rats with Captain Otoyo, Jalangoo opens up

By Alfred Kiura
Jalangoo Jalang’oo has revealed the struggles they went through with fellow comedian Captain Otoyo before they could find their feet.

The MC who now hosts Milele FM Breakfast show alongside Alex Mwakideu revealed that the two would go for days without eating and sometimes look for rats to eat as they could not afford to buy food.

The MC who now hosts Milele FM Breakfast show alongside Alex Mwakideu revealed that the two would go for days without eating and sometimes look for rats to eat as they could not afford to buy food.

Jalang’oo and Captain Otoyo.

 

He narrated this while he explained how far they have come and why his fellow comedian Otoyo will remain his friend and brother for many years to come. He went on to urge listeners to help each other get to the top without jealousy and greed.

After struggling for a long time, Jalang’oo and Otoyo finally got a big break after they featured in Citizen TV’s comedy series Papa Shirandula. Since then, their stars continued shinning with Jalang’oo landing one radio gig after another.

Jalangoo and Captain Otoyo.

He landed his first radio show job at Kiss FM before looking for greener pastures at Radio Maisha. He later got lured to Hot 96 before moving to his current work station Milele FM. He is also the C.E.O of Arena Media which is an event organizing company.

On the other hand, Otoyo has also made a name for himself having previously hosted radio shows at Q FM and Radio Maisha.

Here is the video:

Previous articleStop telling me how to live my life – Wahu shouts

