We were so poor, we would eat rats with Captain Otoyo, Jalangoo opens up

Comedian and radio show host Jalang’oo has revealed the struggles they went through with fellow comedian Captain Otoyo before they could find their feet.

The MC who now hosts Milele FM Breakfast show alongside Alex Mwakideu revealed that the two would go for days without eating and sometimes look for rats to eat as they could not afford to buy food.

He narrated this while he explained how far they have come and why his fellow comedian Otoyo will remain his friend and brother for many years to come. He went on to urge listeners to help each other get to the top without jealousy and greed.

After struggling for a long time, Jalang’oo and Otoyo finally got a big break after they featured in Citizen TV’s comedy series Papa Shirandula. Since then, their stars continued shinning with Jalang’oo landing one radio gig after another.

He landed his first radio show job at Kiss FM before looking for greener pastures at Radio Maisha. He later got lured to Hot 96 before moving to his current work station Milele FM. He is also the C.E.O of Arena Media which is an event organizing company.

On the other hand, Otoyo has also made a name for himself having previously hosted radio shows at Q FM and Radio Maisha.

Here is the video: