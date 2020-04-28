Wema Sepetu defends Diamond from Zari’s deadbeat claims

Former Tanzanian model Wema Sepetu has come out guns blazing defending former lover Diamond Platnumz from Zari Hassan’s deadbeat claims.

Zari recently took to social media, bashing Diamond for trying to please the world while he did not know what his kids ate.

“But you do not know what your kids eat or how they sleep or if medical insurance is paid. You will never please the world when your own are not happy and take care of. You are selling a lie. Some people have become clowns to some of us,” Zari wrote.

Wema responds

However, Wema disagreed with these claims. According to the former Miss Tanzania, she has always known Diamond as a caring and generous person.

She further acknowledged that he had done an impressive job gaining wealth despite his economic background. Ms. Sepetu prays that God continues blessing Diamond seeing that he has a kind heart.

“Wanasema unapotoa na Allah pia anakuongeza pale ulipoangukiwa. Katika mwezi huu mtukufu wa Ramadhan basi aende aka kuongezee maradufu. Kutoa kweli ni moyo na si utajiri. Maana kama ingekua ni utajiri basi Nina imani wangefanya madon wengi hapa mjini but why you,” Wema wrote.

She further praised Diamond for being a sweet person since the first day.

“I have always known you to be a sweet and caring person from day one. Kukumbuka ulipotoka ni mambo kati ya sifa ulizonazo na kwenye wimbo pia ulishawai kutwambia kuwa ‘na bata unakulaga wee na rafiki zako, na kucheza raggae na maskini wenzako’. Hichi unachoenda kufanya ni zaidi ya bata na raggae. Mnyonge mnyongeni haki yako mpeni. Unastahili dua za kheri na baraka nyingi na nina uhakika tayari unazo na unaenda kuzipata nyingi zaidi na zaidi coz you deserve it,” Wema wrote.

Sepetu revealed that she has been thinking about writing this post for a long time.

Diamond seemed please by her post and commented thanking her for her support. He further prayed God would bless her too.

“Shukran sana madam. Mwenyezi Mungu akuongeze Roho ya upendo na uthamani, he wrote.