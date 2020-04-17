Why Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu issued stern warning to Kenyan radio station Classic 105

Award-winning Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu was left unimpressed by Kenyan radio station Classic 105 after calling her “Diamond Platnumz’s former girlfriend” and calling Harmonize, “Diamond’s nemesis” as they covered her cooking YouTube show.

The former Miss Tanzania was hosting Harmonize on her show and the radio station could not seemingly refrain from throwing in “Diamond’s ex” into their article. The move infuriated the Tanzanian sweetheart who demanded respect from the station.

“I hate this post. Alafu @classic105Kenya hizi mambo za kuniandika ex ex mnikome please… I’m the former Miss Tanzania and an award-winning actress, a beauty icon… an entrepreneur who owns her own Application that is currently doing so well. So please tuheshimiane…ex ex kama hamwezi andika bila ex… Don’t write my stories,” demanded Wema Sepetu.

Diamond and Wema Sepetu broke up when the Baba Lao singer’s career was starting to take off. In a past interview, the 2006 Miss Tanzania revealed that they had a nasty break up that they did not talk to each other for three years as they did not see eye to eye.

She added that they, however, grew up and accepted what had already been done and moved on with their lives. She further added that she respects Diamond so much and now treats him as her friend.

On the other hand, Harmonize was under Diamonds’ Wasafi Classic Baby classic recording label. He, however, parted ways with the recording label last year to start his own label empire called Konde Music Worldwide.

His exit from Diamond’s recording label was met with a lot of accusations. He was reported to have been paying bloggers to compare him with Diamond. His actions were reportedly the reason why Diamond’s management did not force him to stay.

The Uno singer, however, refuted the claims stating that he had Diamond’s blessing to move out and start his song label. He recently signed his first artist under his label.