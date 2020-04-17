Home Entertainment Why Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu issued stern warning to Kenyan radio station...
Entertainment

Why Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu issued stern warning to Kenyan radio station Classic 105

By Alfred Kiura
Wema Sepetu is a former Miss Tanzania [2006]. Why Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu issues stern warning to Kenyan radio station Classic 105.

Award-winning Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu was left unimpressed by Kenyan radio station Classic 105 after calling her “Diamond Platnumz’s former girlfriend” and calling Harmonize, “Diamond’s nemesis” as they covered her cooking YouTube show.

The former Miss Tanzania was hosting Harmonize on her show and the radio station could not seemingly refrain from throwing in “Diamond’s ex” into their article. The move infuriated the Tanzanian sweetheart who demanded respect from the station.

“I hate this post. Alafu @classic105Kenya hizi mambo za kuniandika ex ex mnikome please… I’m the former Miss Tanzania and an award-winning actress, a beauty icon… an entrepreneur who owns her own Application that is currently doing so well. So please tuheshimiane…ex ex kama hamwezi andika bila ex… Don’t write my stories,” demanded Wema Sepetu.

Diamond and Wema Sepetu broke up when the Baba Lao singer’s career was starting to take off. In a past interview, the 2006 Miss Tanzania revealed that they had a nasty break up that they did not talk to each other for three years as they did not see eye to eye.

She added that they, however, grew up and accepted what had already been done and moved on with their lives. She further added that she respects Diamond so much and now treats him as her friend.

Why Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu issues stern warning to Kenyan radio station Classic 105.

On the other hand, Harmonize was under Diamonds’ Wasafi Classic Baby classic recording label. He, however, parted ways with the recording label last year to start his own label empire called Konde Music Worldwide.

His exit from Diamond’s recording label was met with a lot of accusations. He was reported to have been paying bloggers to compare him with Diamond. His actions were reportedly the reason why Diamond’s management did not force him to stay.

The Uno singer, however, refuted the claims stating that he had Diamond’s blessing to move out and start his song label. He recently signed his first artist under his label.

Previous articleRuth Matete in more trouble as Bellevue Hospital refutes claims of negligence ready to provide evidence

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Ruth Matete in more trouble as Bellevue Hospital refutes claims of negligence ready to provide evidence

Connie Mukenyi -
Ruth Matete woes continue as Bellevue Hospital have come out to clear their name. The management of Bellevue South Hospital has defended itself against...
Read more
Entertainment

Ringtone urges Ezekiel Mutua to ban Willy Paul’s new song, Willy Paul responds

Alfred Kiura -
For the past two days, gospel turned secular singer Willy Paul and controversial gospel singer Ringtone have been exchanging blows with Ringtone calling out...
Read more
Entertainment

Tallia Oyando ditches Homeboyz Radio for Radio Jambo

Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated radio show presenter Tallia Oyando has quit Homeboyz radio and joined Radio Jambo. The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share...
Read more
15,551FansLike
3,435FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Why Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu issued stern warning to Kenyan radio station Classic 105

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu was left unimpressed by Kenyan radio station Classic 105 after calling her “Diamond Platnumz’s former girlfriend” and calling Harmonize,...
Read more

Ruth Matete in more trouble as Bellevue Hospital refutes claims of negligence ready to provide evidence

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Ruth Matete woes continue as Bellevue Hospital have come out to clear their name. The management of Bellevue South Hospital has defended itself against...
Read more

Ringtone urges Ezekiel Mutua to ban Willy Paul’s new song, Willy Paul responds

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
For the past two days, gospel turned secular singer Willy Paul and controversial gospel singer Ringtone have been exchanging blows with Ringtone calling out...
Read more

Raila warns Kenyans against ignoring directives give by state

Local news Laiza Maketso -
ODM party leader Raila Odinga has warned Kenyans against indifference towards measures put up by the government to stop the spread of covid-19. Apart from...
Read more

Tenants in Huruma escape a collapsing building

Local news Stanley Kasee -
Tenants in a building in Huruma slums, Nairobi, have had to vacate a building which was on the verge of collapsing. The seven-storey building had...
Read more

Jubilee wars: Raila criticizes Ruto for resisting peace deal

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, seems to have joined in on the Jubilee wars. The jubilee wars are between supporters of President...
Read more

Tallia Oyando ditches Homeboyz Radio for Radio Jambo

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated radio show presenter Tallia Oyando has quit Homeboyz radio and joined Radio Jambo. The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share...
Read more

Governors push for health workers’ risk allowances

News Tracy Nabwile -
Governors want the national government to pay risk allowance to doctors, nurses and other health workers who are in direct contact with Covid-19 patients....
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

Africa newsBreaking newsBusiness newsCounty NewsEntertainmentFeaturedHealthJobsLifestyleLocal newsNewsPoliticsRadioSports NewsTechnologyTravel / Tourism / CultureTVVideos
Corona Virus Update

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke