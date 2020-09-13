Willis Raburu reveals his biggest regret in life

Media sensation Willis Raburu revealed his biggest regret as exposing his wife to the public, months after he broke up with his wife, Marya Prude.

Raburu now claims that having his relationship in the public eye had severe adverse effects on both of them. Speaking during an interview with Willy M Tuva, Willis revealed that he does not blame anyone who bashed his former wife during their breakup.

He further went on to take the blame for putting his relationship in public by posting her on social media. Raburu used to serve us couple goals with his then-wife Marya Prude when he uploaded photos with cute captions.

“I love and respect Mary, and I don’t blame anyone who spoke bad things about the whole issue because I am the one who exposed my relationship to the world in the beginning.”

Further adding,

“I was the one who used to post her on social media doing this and that.”

Raburu also added that this was a learning curve as he now knows the importance of having a private life.

“I have learned to put my life in private.”

Trouble in paradise.

Raburu’s marriage woes began when the two allegedly started living separately in May 2020.

However, a source revealed to The Star that the marriage had already fallen apart before May. According to the source, Raburu had asked his wife to move out of their matrimonial home in March 2020. He then allegedly moved in with another woman.

“IN MARCH IS WHEN HELL BROKE LOOSE AFTER RABURU TOLD HIS WIFE TO MOVE OUT. HE IS CURRENTLY LIVING IN KILELESHWA WITH ANOTHER WOMAN,” THE SOURCE disclosed.

The source further added that the two divided the household items before going separate ways.

“WHAT HAPPENED IS, THEY DIVIDED THE HOUSEHOLDS ITEMS. RABURU THEN RENTED A HOUSE FOR MARYA AND PAID A DEPOSIT OF TWO MONTHS,” THE SOURCE SAID.

Marya Prude has, however, never commented on the issue.