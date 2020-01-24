Willy Paul leaves fans impressed with new hit

Kenyan singer and songwriter Willy Paul has left his fans overwhelmed after he released his first track of this year dubbed Controller.

The gospel singer turned secular is known for releasing hit songs and has a wide range of fan base. He has also infiltrated the Tanzanian market after collaborating with Bongo superstars such as Rayvanny in their hit song dubbed MMMH which has garnered 13 million views on Youtube so far.

The controversial singer has collaborated with Tanzania’s songbird Nandy on two songs dubbed Njiwa and Hallelujah which turned out to be mega-hits as well as Jamaican songstress Aliane in a song dubbed I DO.

The Award-winning singer caused ripples dividing peoples’ opinions on his style of music as he tried to change from gospel to secular. The Kitanzi hit maker was recently named the Most Viewed artist on Youtube in Kenya. Willy Paul has his record label known as Saldido International entertainment.

Fans comments:

dopeboy_the_one “Enyewe hatuko ready 😂😂😂”

kevin.f.r.a.n.c.o.kevin “Baba yoooh”

stevoh_john “Champe🔥”

iam_misspowers “My time 🙄🙄🙄 nimengoja 😆😆😆tu pozze hii “

bensam.msanii “Mwana mkunaji..this is heavy.🔥🔥🔥”

Here is the video: