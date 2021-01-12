Willy Paul signs first female artist under Saldido record label

Famous musician Willis Abubakar Radido professionally known as Willy Paul has announced the first-ever female artist signing to his Saldido International music label.

Going on his Instagram account, Willy Pozze uploaded a photo of the artist going by the name Miss Picasah and excitedly welcomed her to the family.

He promised fans great music from the newly signed artist while urging them to follow her on social media platforms.

Willy Paul further assured Miss Picasah that he would transform her life through his music label.

This is the first time Miss Picasah will be singing professionally, according to the message she wrote after Willy Paul’s label signed her.

She disclosed that she was able to get into the label after trying her luck and promised to make her boss proud for giving her the opportunity.

“As I begin my musical journey, I pray that the most high God leads and protects me. I’m more than humbled, I tried my luck, and God made it easy for me to join Saldido International. I don’t take this opportunity for granted. I promise to make you and your fans proud. 2021 is going to make a difference. Thank you Willy Paul and your team,” wrote Miss Picasah.

Willy Pozze launched Saldido International officially in 2018. Since then, Willy Paul has signed two male artists named Klon and Dice, who are talented pop singers.

However, Klon and Dice only managed to release only one song dubbed Nangojea on Youtube about a year ago.

Willy Paul’s album

The new artist’s signing comes a few weeks after Willy Pozze dropped his Songs of Solomon album. The album comprised ten songs, including ‘Aaih’ featuring gengetone artist Reckless which became an instant hit.

Willy Paul got into a major disagreement with his management upon the release of the album.

The management had deliberately refused to feature the gengetone song, highlighting that it is not a genre that their artist should associate with.

However, Willy Paul went against their orders, uploading the song on Youtube by himself.