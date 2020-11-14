Yeye kuzaa na Diamond – Why Wema Sepetu hated Zari Hassan

Bongo actress Wema Sepetu has for the first time revealed why she hated Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan after she got into a relationship with Tanzanian megastar singer Diamond Platnumz after the two broke up.

The former Miss Tanzania while speaking to Chumba cha Umbea disclosed that the fact that the two did not stay for long before getting their first child pained her deep inside for almost a year.

She explained that she used to see herself as the one who had a problem adding that Zari Hassan was living her life with the Wasafi Records boss.

She went on to mention that she would also love to be called mum one day.

Kitendo tu cha yeye amezaa na Zari, hawajakaa hata mwezi mmoja, mwezi wa pili tayari Zari ana mimba, ilinitesa muda mrefu mno, almost a year. Yaani nilikuwa settled wakati ule kwamba mimi ndo mwenye matatizo, maana nilikuwa namwangali Zari kama she is living my life.”

“Yaani anaishi yale maisha amabyo nilikuwa nayatamani mimi, kwa hiyo iliniumiza for a while mpaka vile Tiffah anazaliwa. But it is what it is, ndio maisha, lakini ningetamani na pia siku moja na mimi niitwe Mama,” she said.

In January this year, Wema confessed that she aborted twice while with the late Steven Kanumba.

She pointed out that the first abortion was an agreement between the two but the second one was done behind Kanumba’s back.

She went to say that Kanumba’s curse might be haunting her because she aborted his children.

In April, the talented award-winning actress heaped the Number One singer with praise saying that from day one she has always known him to be a sweet and caring person.

This was after the award-winning singer promised to pay three month’s rent for 500 Tanzanian families.

She pointed out that Diamond always remembers where he came from as he also reminds people of his background in his hit songs.

She added that Diamond deserves a lot of blessings because he deserves it as he always looks to uplift people.