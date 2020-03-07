Home Entertainment You can only fight evil with good – Tanasha claims after breaking...
Entertainment

You can only fight evil with good – Tanasha claims after breaking up with Diamond

By Alfred Kiura
Tanasha claims one can only fight evil with good days after breaking up with Diamond Platnumz.

Former Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend Tanasha Donna and third baby mama seems to be moving on with her life after she called off their relationship which was allegedly marred with cheating scandals.

In a series of Insta story posts, the Kenyan songbird and former radio presenter who accused the Tanzanian Bongo Flavor superstar of being a narcissist pointed out that there was no need to fight evil with evil.

“When people wrong you, never wrong them back. You can only fight evil with good. You will sleep better at night knowing all along you know real, genuine, loyal and not fake as you sit back and relax as you wait for their karma to hit them,” read part of her post.

You can only fight evil wit good – Tanasha claims.

The Le Vie songstress went on to reveal that she had been overwhelmed by how much blessings she had received for the past two weeks as she was about to work with some international artists. She urged her fans to wait as it would be long before she started dropping the songs.

The mother of one flew back to Kenya last weekend after she allegedly learned that her then-boyfriend and flown to the US with a video vixen from his hit song Jeje. It is purported that her family held a party after she left as Mama Dangote never wanted his son to settle down with her and had gone on to look for a girl from a royal family in the Middle East who had shown interest in the Baba Lao singer.

Tanasha is focused on her music.

Diamond’s sister Esma Platnumz recently clarified that her family never forced Tanasha to convert into Muslim as she did it out of her own will and even went ahead to choose her name Aisha. Tanasha has gone on to blocked all Wasafi Classic Baby recording label artists as well as Diamond’s mother and his sister.

