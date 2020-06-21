Home Entertainment You may not be a good husband but you are a good...
You may not be a good husband but you are a good dad – Betty Bayo’s message to Pastor Kanyari on Father’s day

By Alfred Kiura
You may not be a good husband but you are a good dad – Betty Bayo's message to Pastor Kanyari on Father's day.

Controversial man of God Pastor Kanyari received a rare message from his wife, singer Betty Bayo as the world celebrated Father’s Day.

The Nokurituka Thayu singer took to her social media page to celebrate the city pastor thanking him for letting her move on after going their separate ways four years ago.

“Happy fathers days to the father of my kids. You may not be a good husband but you’re a good dad. Thanks for accepting my decision to move on. It’s has been 4yrs. Unlike many men you have never stalked me,” she posted.

Betty Bayo went on to thank him for not making her life miserable adding that since they separated, he has made co-parenting so easy and fun. She revealed that every time he watches couples killing each other on TV, he calls her to condemn the act.

She added that she will always teach their children to respect him as their father and pray for him every day. She further added that their children better have a controversial father and have none at all reminding him that the greatest gift she could give him was to sing in his wedding

“Or made my life miserable just because we parted ways. You have made co-parenting so easy and fun. You’re the least of my worries, every time you watch couples killing each other on TV coz of separation you do call and condemn the action.”

“One thing I promised you I’ll never teach my kid to disrespect you. You may not be the perfect dad mine was worst. I make sure they pray for you every day God to keep you safe. They better have a 310 guy as a father than none. The greatest gift I can offer on this father’s day is to sing for free on your wedding day,” she added.

Pastor Kanyari shot to fame in 2014 when he was exposed in an investigative feature for scamming his congregants at his church while staging miracles and asking for Ksh. 310 as a tithe.

