Zari Hassan’s plea to South African government amid Coronavirus pandemic

By Alfred Kiura
Zari Hassan is the C.E.O of Brooklyn City Collage. Zari Hassan plea to government amid Coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan has asked the South African government to look for better measures that will enable all students to access online studies after if shut down all schools in the country due to the Coronavirus.

The South African government has ordered a complete lockdown and the mother of five argued that despite it being a good idea, it does not accommodate every citizen. She went on to add that the less privileged will miss out on online studies because they cannot afford to access the internet and they also have a right and not only the privileged ones.

“Think of the less privileged who still need to have access to online studies because they have a right and not only the privileged ones. We request for better measures to be put in place. The shutdown period ends 14th April depending on the Coronavirus situation, till then we seem not to have any other options,” read part of her post.

In a video seen by Kenyannews.co.ke, the former Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend and baby mama explained that the children who come from poor backgrounds will miss out because the data rate in the country is ridiculously high and expensive. The South African government has already recorded 116 cases of the Coronavirus. While ordering total lockdown, the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also indefinitely banned family members from visiting their loved ones in prison. 

Since the outbreak of the disease which was first reported in China, it has gone on to become a universal pandemic and every government has been trying to contain it by closing all their entry points and urging their citizens to stay indoors and avoid traveling. In Kenya, seven cases have already been reported and despite the disease killing people in other countries, no casualties have been reported yet. President Uhuru Kenyatta has already banned any flights from any country with the Coronavirus case and ordering all schools to be closed.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has stated that the 15 million students in public schools will embark on online studies starting from Monday 23 March. He added that Radio Taifa lessons will be aired from 10 am to 11 am while the English service will be aired from 9 am to 12 pm then from 2 pm to 4 pm. He pointed out that student would be able to get learning materials from KICD channels which is EDU channel and also on Youtube.

