President Kenyatta sends quick recovery message to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wishing him a quick recovery after being admitted for coronavirus.

In the message, the president praised PM Johnson for his steering efforts in fighting the global pandemic which has infected over 1.3 million people and killed more than 100,000.

In Kenya, the infection toll hit 191 on Friday when Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi confirmed two more cases.

Of the 191 confirmed cases, seven have died while 24 patients have recovered and have been discharged.

Reports from London indicate that Johnson is making “very good progress”, but it is not yet clear when he will get out of hospital.

The 55-year old was admitted to intensive care on Monday, after being hospitalised on Sunday, ten days after testing positive for coronavirus.

He was taken out of intensive care into a regular ward on Thursday and was seen waving at staff expressing gratitude.