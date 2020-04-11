Home News President Kenyatta sends quick recovery message to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
FeaturedNews

President Kenyatta sends quick recovery message to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

By Edwin Ginni

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wishing him a quick recovery after being admitted for coronavirus.

In the message, the president praised PM Johnson for his steering efforts in fighting the global pandemic which has infected over 1.3 million people and killed more than 100,000.

In Kenya, the infection toll hit 191 on Friday when Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi confirmed two more cases.

Of the 191 confirmed cases, seven have died while 24 patients have recovered and have been discharged.

Reports from London indicate that Johnson is making “very good progress”, but it is not yet clear when he will get out of hospital.

The 55-year old was admitted to intensive care on Monday, after being hospitalised on Sunday, ten days after testing positive for coronavirus.

He was taken out of intensive care into a regular ward on Thursday and was seen waving at staff expressing gratitude.

Previous articleState bans uncoordinated food donations after Kibera chaos

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

State bans uncoordinated food donations after Kibera chaos

Stanley Kasee -
The government has barred uncoordinated food donations and distribution and ordered that such activities be conducted through county governments, Commissioners, and COVID-19 Fund Board...
Read more
Health

Health Ministry intervenes as quarantined Kenyans claim being denied lunch meal

Stanley Kasee -
The Ministry of Health has promised to intervene and assist quarantined Kenyans at Pride Inn Hotel, Nairobi complained that they were denied lunch over...
Read more
Health

We are expecting more numbers – CAS Mercy Mwangangi

Connie Mukenyi -
Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr Mercy Mwangangi has revealed that the government is expecting more covid- 19 cases in the coming weeks as they...
Read more
15,525FansLike
3,436FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

President Kenyatta sends quick recovery message to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

News Edwin Ginni -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wishing him a quick recovery after being admitted for coronavirus. In the...
Read more

State bans uncoordinated food donations after Kibera chaos

Health Stanley Kasee -
The government has barred uncoordinated food donations and distribution and ordered that such activities be conducted through county governments, Commissioners, and COVID-19 Fund Board...
Read more

Health Ministry intervenes as quarantined Kenyans claim being denied lunch meal

Health Stanley Kasee -
The Ministry of Health has promised to intervene and assist quarantined Kenyans at Pride Inn Hotel, Nairobi complained that they were denied lunch over...
Read more

We are expecting more numbers – CAS Mercy Mwangangi

Health Connie Mukenyi -
Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr Mercy Mwangangi has revealed that the government is expecting more covid- 19 cases in the coming weeks as they...
Read more

COVID-19: Kenyatta University students make ventilators

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyatta University students have given a boost to the fight against COVID-19 after making a functioning ventilator prototype. Collaborative efforts In the news carried by Citizen...
Read more

2100 in US die from COVID-19 in record-breaking 24 hours

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The US recorded the highest death toll worldwide in the world after 2100 people died in 24 hours. A day of record-breaking deaths The figures are...
Read more

2 year old becomes the latest coronavirus patient as toll rises to 191

Health Connie Mukenyi -
CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Saturday the 11th of April, during a press briefing, announced an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in...
Read more

Police hunting judiciary official who axed her husband, daughter to death in Nyeri

County News Erick Flavour -
Police in Nyeri County is pursuing a judiciary official attached to Katarina Law Courts, who is reported to have hacked her husband along with...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

Africa newsBreaking newsBusiness newsCounty NewsEntertainmentFeaturedHealthJobsLifestyleLocal newsNewsPoliticsRadioSports NewsTechnologyTravel / Tourism / CultureTVVideos
Corona Virus Update

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke