Ways to build lifelong love and lasting unity in your marriage this year

By Laiza Maketso

Who does not want to experience a marriage with lasting unity and love? At times, we feel as though the world around us is crumbling.

However, if you are unified with your spouse, you healthily become friends and make you feel invincible.

Another important thing we need to put at the center of our lives is God. As we all know, prayers move mountains. Be resilient in all your actions; be ready to do whatever it takes for long-lasting love and unity in your marriage.

Therefore, how do you get the highest sense of gratification in your marriage? Below are rock and solid approaches you can use as couples to achieve a fulfilling union.

  1. Engage in honest conversations

I believe everyone thinks all marriages are built on honesty. On the contrary, you will be amazed to realize many couples out here are never straightforward with their spouses.

Why is this so? Most times, we do not listen to what our partners are saying. You do not take ownership of the words, don’t listen, or worse, do not take the initiative to internalize anything.

When listening and speaking, let both be done honestly.

  1. Put your trust in God as a couple

How do you trust God with your past and your future? Being able to believe God, who is a more exceptional being of helping your life, is a more significant achievement.

There is nothing he cannot do as he forgives our transgressions and makes us whole again. If you want a better marriage, trust him with your life, and all everything will go well.

  1. Be of service to others

Each union has a purpose, higher than the two of you could ever imagine. Sometimes, you may not understand the significance of serving others as partners.

What steps can you take to serve the church, community, and neighbors as a husband and wife? The impact of your togetherness in undertaking various activities builds a bond so strong, making your marriage have the fulfillment it requires.

  1. Build a friendship

Your first best friend must always be your spouse. This is the person you spend most of your time with.

Hence you share a lot. Get out, have fun, and enjoy the beautiful opportunities together. How do you have friendship rituals? Watching a TV show together or indulging in a hobby you both like, exercising together, and going out on regular date nights.

It is important to love someone, but for you to love someone, you like him or her first. Nurturing a friendship promotes togetherness that lasts for years.

  1. Conflict resolution

For a marriage to flourish, it needs some conflict. Although this whole idea seems counter-intuitive, having a healthy approach to resolving conflict goes hand in hand with a deeper level of connection and intimacy in your relationship.

Those times when you feel discouraged, angry, confused, wounded, frustrated, annoyed, and hurt with each other, you need conflict to grow together again.

Ask any couples the success to their marriage, and you find answers such as finding a healthy way to resolve disputes and live through them.

Leaving issued unaddressed causes lifelong resentments. In the and you develop a hard heart, which destroys your marriage.

  1. Discover the weaknesses and strengths of your marriage

Friendships that last for a lifetime always undergo some form of evaluation. Everything good in this world has stood the test of time.

Be committed to each other as rough times are part of every partner’s journey in marriage.

For a long-lasting marriage, you do not walk out anytime there is some turbulence; instead, practice a mindset of commitment. Divorce is never a way out.

  1. Communication

The only known key to a successful marriage is communication. Always air out your issues before they become too much to the point of undoing.

