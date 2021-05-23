10 succumb as Covid-19 positivity rate now at 7.5%

Kenya on Sunday, May 23, recorded 324 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours cases which were reported from a sample size of 4,392.

The positivity rate is now at 7.4 per cent, down from 9.9 per cent (recent, while the total confirmed cases now stands at 168,432).

Kiambu County registered the highest number of infections with 84 cases, followed by Nairobi and Homabay counties with 68 and 28, respectively.

At the same time, 85 patients have recovered from the disease. 32 from the various hospitals across the country and 53 from home-based, which brings the total number of recoveries to 114,537.

83,216 recoveries are from home-based care isolation program, with 31,321 others being from various health facilities.

Sadly, ten fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Two of them have occurred in the last 24 hours and 10 being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the last month. This brings the total number of deaths to 3,059.

There are 1,084 patients admitted to various health facilities across the country currently, while 4,751 are on home-based isolation and care.

121others patients are recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 68 on supplemental oxygen. 28 others are on observation.

Another 86 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, with 79 of them in the general wards and 7 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

According to the Ministry of Health, to date, a total of 953,954 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 across the country.

Of these, 289,766 are 58 years old, and above, 163,976 health workers, teachers 150,203, security officers 80,665 and others are 269,344.