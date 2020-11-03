Home Health 52 candidates in 1 school test positive for Covid-19
52 candidates in 1 school test positive for Covid-19

By Stanley Kasee

52 KCSE candidates from Kolanya Boys’ High School in Busia County have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to K24, which was the first news outlet to report the cases, the 52 infections were out of the 100 samples tested in the school.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojamong confirmed the cases while speaking to K24.

Governor Ojamong said that six teachers and two non-teaching staff were also infected bring the total number of infections in the learning institution to 60.

Medics noted that the infected were immediately placed under quarantine after which the health officers started contact tracing for other possible infections.

Four days ago, 11 cases were reported at Friends School Kamusinga and other six at Kimili Boys’ High School in Bungoma County.

Two teachers, from Kakamega and Mombasa, succumbed to the disease since schools were reopened.

These reports come as the Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha insists that students will remain in school despite the country recording an upsurge in the Covid-19 daily cases.

Professor Magoha refuted claims by school heads that children were uncontainable in schools as they can’t observe the Covid-19 preventive measures; washing hands, wearing masks and keeping a social distance, without strict supervision by teachers.

Headteachers also lamented that Grade 4, Class 4 and Form 4 students had lowered their guards immediately after reporting to schools on October 12.

The CS further stated that he had the full support of parents, adding that schools were ready to receive the other lot of students that were directed to stay at home.

CS Magoha is set to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, to discuss on dates for the mass return of all learners.

According to Magoha, children who are in school spend the whole day wearing face masks and washing hands while those at home are not taking the health precautions since people outside school are not adhering to the measures.

