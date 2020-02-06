Home Health Baby diagnosed with corona virus hours after birth
HealthNewsWorld News

Baby diagnosed with corona virus hours after birth

By Stanley Kasee
Doctors attend to corona virus patient

A Chinese baby has been diagnosed with the recent Corona virus, 30 hours after its birth.

The baby’s mother tested positive for the disease before giving birth.

The baby, who was born at the epicenter of the virus, Wuhan City, is now stable but still under observation, according to doctors.

The doctors could not explain how the baby that weighed 3.25kg at birth could have contracted the virus.

However, according to medical experts, it is likely that a baby contracted the infection while still in the womb.

Chief doctor of Wuhan Children Hospital’s neonatal Medicine Department, Zeng Lingkong said that corona virus could also possibly be transmitted from a mother- to -child.

“This reminds us to pay close attention for mother-to-child being a possible route of corona virus transmission,” said Lingkong.

There is also a possibility the baby was infected after birth through close contact with the mother.

Stephen Morse, epidemiology at the Mailman School of Public Health at the University of Columbia, explains that it might be possible the baby was infected conventionally, by inhaling viral droplets that came from the mother while coughing.

The state media reports this as the youngest case reported from China so far.

The death toll and number of infectivity in China are increasing by the day.

Two weeks ago, authorities in Wuhan, the city in china that is reported to be the epicenter of the outbreak, announced that the city would be locked down in the bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Experts, however, doubt the lock down effectiveness saying that it is unprecedented as a shutdown of transportation links has slowed the shipping of important medical supplies.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO) Report, by Thursday, 564 people have died in China from the Corona virus, the number has risen from 500 the day before.

28, 060 people are already infected by the virus.

There is one death reported and 225 cases of infection outside China.

Medical experts argue that the deaths and infections case might be higher as hospitals and laboratories are under severe pressure to test the virus.

Local officials, for instance, in Hubei Province, are calling on the health care officers to speed up the process.

Ailing residents of Hubei also claim to have been turned away by overstretched hospitals, some of which don’t have test kits and isolation beds.

They resort to quarantines back at home, which poses a risk of further spreading the virus within homes and neighborhoods.

Previous articleJanet Mbugua responds to a man who wants wife to copy her dressing code

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Janet Mbugua responds to a man who wants wife to copy her dressing code

Alfred Kiura -
Former news anchor Janet Mbugua has responded to a man who claimed that he has always told his wife to dress like her. In a...
Read more
News

Parliament to have a special sitting for MPs to honour Moi

Edwin Ginni -
The parliament will have a special sitting on Monday, February 6 The session will allow MPs send tribute to departed Moi The session...
Read more
Entertainment

People deserve it – American RnB legend Erykah Badu set to release perfume that smells like her vagina

Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated American RnB legend Erykah Badu is set to release her perfume that she claims will smell like her vagina. The controversial four-time Grammy Award...
Read more
15,149FansLike
3,436FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Baby diagnosed with corona virus hours after birth

Health Stanley Kasee -
A Chinese baby has been diagnosed with the recent Corona virus, 30 hours after its birth. The baby’s mother tested positive for the disease before...
Read more

Janet Mbugua responds to a man who wants wife to copy her dressing code

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Former news anchor Janet Mbugua has responded to a man who claimed that he has always told his wife to dress like her. In a...
Read more

Size 8 donates sanitary towels to needy women in Kibera slums

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Size 8 has once again shown her caring side after she visited Kibera slums with a box full of sanitary pads. She felt overwhelmed with...
Read more

Parliament to have a special sitting for MPs to honour Moi

News Edwin Ginni -
The parliament will have a special sitting on Monday, February 6 The session will allow MPs send tribute to departed Moi The session...
Read more

Petition over Del Monte land lease dismissed

Local news Stephen Ginni -
In an application order from Environment and Land court seeking to restrain Murang’a County government from approval and application to extend lease agreement with...
Read more

‘Wacha uongo’ -Peter Blessing blasts Bahati

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Peter Blessing has come out to defend his name after Bahati rubbished it in mad. Bahati accused the upcoming artist of being a womaniser while he...
Read more

People deserve it – American RnB legend Erykah Badu set to release perfume that smells like her vagina

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated American RnB legend Erykah Badu is set to release her perfume that she claims will smell like her vagina. The controversial four-time Grammy Award...
Read more

‘I washed a corpse which could produce money’ – Pangani house help claims

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
A corpse producing money seems as absurd as a goat having wings. However, Penninah Awuor has met her fair share of weird moments as...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke