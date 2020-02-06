Baby diagnosed with corona virus hours after birth

A Chinese baby has been diagnosed with the recent Corona virus, 30 hours after its birth.

The baby’s mother tested positive for the disease before giving birth.

The baby, who was born at the epicenter of the virus, Wuhan City, is now stable but still under observation, according to doctors.

The doctors could not explain how the baby that weighed 3.25kg at birth could have contracted the virus.

However, according to medical experts, it is likely that a baby contracted the infection while still in the womb.

Chief doctor of Wuhan Children Hospital’s neonatal Medicine Department, Zeng Lingkong said that corona virus could also possibly be transmitted from a mother- to -child.

“This reminds us to pay close attention for mother-to-child being a possible route of corona virus transmission,” said Lingkong.

There is also a possibility the baby was infected after birth through close contact with the mother.

Stephen Morse, epidemiology at the Mailman School of Public Health at the University of Columbia, explains that it might be possible the baby was infected conventionally, by inhaling viral droplets that came from the mother while coughing.

The state media reports this as the youngest case reported from China so far.

The death toll and number of infectivity in China are increasing by the day.

Two weeks ago, authorities in Wuhan, the city in china that is reported to be the epicenter of the outbreak, announced that the city would be locked down in the bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Experts, however, doubt the lock down effectiveness saying that it is unprecedented as a shutdown of transportation links has slowed the shipping of important medical supplies.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO) Report, by Thursday, 564 people have died in China from the Corona virus, the number has risen from 500 the day before.

28, 060 people are already infected by the virus.

There is one death reported and 225 cases of infection outside China.

Medical experts argue that the deaths and infections case might be higher as hospitals and laboratories are under severe pressure to test the virus.

Local officials, for instance, in Hubei Province, are calling on the health care officers to speed up the process.

Ailing residents of Hubei also claim to have been turned away by overstretched hospitals, some of which don’t have test kits and isolation beds.

They resort to quarantines back at home, which poses a risk of further spreading the virus within homes and neighborhoods.