Be ready for bad news- CS Kagwe tells kenyans

The government has asked Kenyans to prepare themselves for ‘bad news’ following the Covid-19 spread in the country.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, measures that have been put in place by the government will not stop the spread of the disease abruptly, but it will take some time.

The CS said that though Kenya has been getting mild infections, citizens should be mentally prepared for the worst.

“Let us brace ourselves for bad news. Let us be prepared for the worst. We must brace ourselves and be mentally ready to face a situation we have never faced before,” he said.

Kagwe warned Kenyans against ignorance to health and government directives saying that if we continue playing chasing games with the situation, it will get to a situation where things will get out of hand.

Kagwe also said that the nation is about to face an ‘insurmountable situation’, and therefore, citizens must be prepared for it.

“We are sailing towards a very big storm, and I can guarantee you quarantine facilities are mentally straining and not convenient at all,” Kagwe said.

Kagwe made these remarks as he was updating Kenyans on the situation where he reported 14 new covid-19 cases bringing the total tally to 172.

The new number is out of 696 samples tested within 24 hours, with 12 out of the number being Kenyans and two foreign nationals.

Kagwe further added that the ministry is embarking on rapid testing of all health workers and medical staff.

The testing, according to Kagwe, will be extended to all medical staff in private hospitals as well as facilities holding quarantine persons.

According to Kagwe, testing medical staff will play a key role in ensuring that the passage of the virus to patients is avoided.

Additionally, the ministry plans to use automated methods of testing to speed up the testing process.

“We have obtained new reagents to automatically test as opposed to the manual process. This will enhance our testing capacity,” he added.