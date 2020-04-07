Home Health Be ready for bad news- CS Kagwe tells kenyans
HealthNews

Be ready for bad news- CS Kagwe tells kenyans

By Stanley Kasee
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

The government has asked Kenyans to prepare themselves for ‘bad news’ following the  Covid-19 spread in the country.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, measures that have been put in place by the government will not stop the spread of the disease abruptly, but it will take some time.

The CS said that though Kenya has been getting mild infections, citizens should be mentally prepared for the worst.

“Let us brace ourselves for bad news. Let us be prepared for the worst. We must brace ourselves and be mentally ready to face a situation we have never faced before,” he said.

Kagwe warned Kenyans against ignorance to health and government directives saying that if we continue playing chasing games with the situation, it will get to a situation where things will get out of hand.

Kagwe also said that the nation is about to face an ‘insurmountable situation’, and therefore, citizens must be prepared for it.

“We are sailing towards a very big storm, and I can guarantee you quarantine facilities are mentally straining and not convenient at all,” Kagwe said.

Kagwe made these remarks as he was updating Kenyans on the situation where he reported 14 new covid-19 cases bringing the total tally to 172.

The new number is out of 696 samples tested within 24 hours, with 12 out of the number being Kenyans and two foreign nationals.

Kagwe further added that the ministry is embarking on rapid testing of all health workers and medical staff.

The testing, according to Kagwe, will be extended to all medical staff in private hospitals as well as facilities holding quarantine persons.

According to Kagwe, testing medical staff will play a key role in ensuring that the passage of the virus to patients is avoided.

Additionally, the ministry plans to use automated methods of testing to speed up the testing process.

“We have obtained new reagents to automatically test as opposed to the manual process. This will enhance our testing capacity,” he added.

Previous articleGovernment forecasts loss of Ksh172 billion in revenue

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Government forecasts loss of Ksh172 billion in revenue

Erick Flavour -
The state has projected a revenue loss of Ksh172 billion after the tax incentives are used in measures to curb the effects of the...
Read more
Health

CS Kagwe announces new measures as cases hit 172

Chuoyo Protus -
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced a new raft of measures as the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Kenya rose to 172. The CS confirmed that...
Read more
Health

State to bury bodies of coronavirus victims after 24 hours

Stanley Kasee -
Families whose kin die from Covid-19 will have 24 hours to pick their loved ones from the morgue, failure to which the government will...
Read more
15,508FansLike
3,425FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Be ready for bad news- CS Kagwe tells kenyans

Health Stanley Kasee -
The government has asked Kenyans to prepare themselves for ‘bad news’ following the  Covid-19 spread in the country. According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, measures...
Read more

Government forecasts loss of Ksh172 billion in revenue

News Erick Flavour -
The state has projected a revenue loss of Ksh172 billion after the tax incentives are used in measures to curb the effects of the...
Read more

CS Kagwe announces new measures as cases hit 172

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced a new raft of measures as the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Kenya rose to 172. The CS confirmed that...
Read more

Purity Ngirici sparks the internet as she joins in the don’t rush challenge [VIDEO]

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Kirinyaga Women Rep Purity Ngirici showed her youthful side when she decided to participate in the ongoing don't rush challenge. The video challenge has...
Read more

WhatsApp to impose ‘strictier’ measures on forwading to curb fake news spread

Technology Edwin Ginni -
Messaging giant, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is set to impose new and stricter measures on forwarding of messages to curb the spread of fake news during...
Read more

State to bury bodies of coronavirus victims after 24 hours

Health Stanley Kasee -
Families whose kin die from Covid-19 will have 24 hours to pick their loved ones from the morgue, failure to which the government will...
Read more

Jambojet halts local flights operations

Business News Erick Flavour -
Jambojet has temporarily suspended its flights following the government’s directive restricting movement in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties. This comes after...
Read more

Kenya is hell – Huddah Monroe responds to President’s Uhuru and his promise to local artists

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Huddah Monroe has come out guns blazing at president Uhuru Kenyatta after his speech yesterday. According to the petite socialite, the president is wrong...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

Africa newsBreaking newsBusiness NewsCounty NewsEntertainmentFeaturedHealthJobsLifestyleLocal newsNewsPoliticsRadioSports NewsTechnologyTravel / Tourism / CultureTVVideos
Corona Virus Update

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke