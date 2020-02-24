Home Health Cholera outbreak in Murang'a town
Health

Cholera outbreak in Murang’a town

By Stephen Ginni

In an effort to curb the spread of Cholera Murang’a Municipal Board has outlawed hawking of food in the town.

Dr. Bernard Muia the chairperson of Health and Sanitation Committee said public health has been instructed to ban hawking of food. Also, the department will deal with anyone found defying the instructions.

On Monday 24 February 2020 the board held an emergency meeting following cholera outbreak last week.

Murare stream was traced as the source of the disease after investigations. Therefore, the board has banned hawking of food within Murang’a town.

The disease led to hospitalization of several victims.

The four affected victims who are admitted at Murang’a Level Five Hospital, have origins from Mjini and Kayole areas which are within the municipality.

According to the investigations Murare stream passes through Murang’a County used by residents from Mjini and Kayole villages.

Muia said, “Public health technicians have been directed to deal with food hawking to observe hygiene since they have established the source of water.”

Additionally, Muia said that health officials were directed to ensure safety in water sources around Murang’a.

Two days after the victims were admitted two of them were discharged, while the rest are still receiving treatment.

Discharged patients includes eight years old boy and boda boda operator who used some water from Murare stream.

After the victims tested positive for Cholera they were put in isolation from the public.

In an alert sent by Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company (Muwasco) they asked customers to consume water from taps.

Health officers from the county have contained the situation to prevent further spread of the disease.

