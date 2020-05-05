COVID-19: 45 new cases as Eastleigh bears Nairobi’s burden

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kenya has risen for a third day running as 45 more people tested positive for the virus.

Cases surging in the country

The new 45 cases were the highest in Kenya since the country announced its first case on March 13th. The latest figures pushed the number of COVID-19 cases to 535.

The country has begun to see a surge in infections in recent days.

Furthermore, the Health CS announced that the country had recorded nine more recoveries, pushing the countries recoveries to 182.

In his daily briefing, Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe revealed that the new cases came from a total of 1,077 samples that the government had done in the past 24 hours.

Eastleigh bears the burden for Nairobi

Of the new 45 cases, 29 were from Eastleigh in Nairobi, as the area continues to be a hotspot for the virus. The latest figures took to 63 the number of people who tested positive for the virus in Eastleigh.

Those 29 cases were all the cases that Nairobi recorded. Five of those cases came from Wajir, with the remaining eleven were from Mombasa.

The slippery grounds of stigma and reintegration

Mutahi Kagwe, however, also pleaded with Kenyans to shun stigmatizing those who have recovered from the virus, noting that the virus was a danger to us all.

“Because anybody can get it, we should have a lot of empathy and sympathy so that we do not discriminate against part of our society.” He said.

Kagwe also revealed that the government would announce new measures it would take to tame the COVID-19.

He also took the time to appreciate midwives, as today is International Midwives Day.

“Today is International Day of the Midwives. We will ensure they are protected, just like the frontline health workers. We will give them PPEs.” He said.

With the new cases, Kenya now has the highest confirmed cases in East Africa. However, it is behind Djibouti and Somalia in larger Eastern Africa.