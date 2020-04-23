Home Health Curfew flouters will be released immediately if they test negative
By Stanley Kasee
Acting Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth

Kenyans arrested and taken into quarantine for flouting the curfew order will be tested for Covid-19 and released upon testing negative.

Acting Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth gave this directive as he was speaking during the daily covid-19 updates on Thursday and said that those released will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Amoth revealed that quarantine facilities have now fast-tracked covid-19 testing so that those who test negative are released from the facilities as fast as possible.

Amoth spoke as the country records 17 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the country’s total to 320.

Gospel singer Eko Dydda was the first curfew flouter to be released after spending three days in quarantine after he was arrested on his way from Nairobi CBD.

According to his wife Sylvia Ayugi, the father of two had gone to get her medicine when he was arrested.

Activist Boniface Mwangi first broke the news of Eko Dydda release saying he was set free on Wednesday after interventions from his wife and ‘good people in government.’

While speaking to a local TV station, the ‘Holy Ghost’ hitmaker revealed that those who were quarantined at KMTC isolation facility had been taken back to the various police stations they were first taken to before taken to KMTC.

However, his phone was snatched by a police officer at Kilimani Police Station, where he was taken before he could speak further about the situation in the quarantine center.

50 people had escaped the facility a night before Eko Dydda’s arrest, the reason why the quarantined persons were taken back to the various police stations.

The escapees complained that the quarantine fee was too high for them despite the KMTC facility being a government facility.

They were supposed to pay Sh2, 000 per day in the isolation facility, which they claimed was too high for them to afford.

Three of the escapees have so far been arrested and taken back to quarantine with CS Mutahi kagwe urging the rest to surrender and avoid arrest.

