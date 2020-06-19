Home Health Days before reopening, Spain sees spike in COVID cases
Days before reopening, Spain sees spike in COVID cases

By Chuoyo Protus
Barcelona, Spain
An empty street in Barcelona, Spain. Photo - courtesy

Spain has reported 585 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while also seeing a spike in deaths as the country gears up to reopen.

In the news that came in yesterday, Spain recorded the 585 new infections which took the country’s total to 245,268 cases.

Cases rise for the third day straight

This was a significant rise from 355 the country reported on Wednesday, and way more than the 181 that they reported on Tuesday.

The new spike in cases also brought with it a rise in deaths. The weekly toll over the past week stood at 52, the highest since June 8th when the country reported 30 deaths.

The news comes as Spain gears up for further relaxing of restrictions on June 21st. The sirens on June 21st would signify the final stage in a long process of reopening the country.

Health experts monitoring the outbreak

Indeed, in a press conference, Spain’s Chief epidemiologist Fernando Simon said the country was experiencing outbreaks, which they were monitoring closely.

“There is one particular medical clinic in the Basque Country that we are very interested in. There are others in slaughterhouses in Catalonia. The rest, in principle, are controlled,” Fernando said.

Barcelona and Leida in Catalonia on their part, further relaxed their restrictions as they moved into the final reopening stage.

Catalonia is one of the hardest-hit areas in Spain. However, Catalan President Quim Torra announced the lifting of restrictions from midnight 19th, 000hrs.

Spain ushering new normal

However, the rest of Spain would have to wait until Sunday, to feel a taste of the ‘new normal’.

Masks, social distancing and hygiene measures will remain in place until a vaccine or treatment is available.

Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe and the world. The official death toll from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 27,136 against 245,268 infections.

However, strict lockdowns have helped the country bring the infection under control.

