Chiefs to take over funeral functions – Government says.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has stressed out that chiefs will now be the masters of ceremonies in all funeral functions in the region.

Speaking on Friday 19 March 2021 in Nakuru, the Commissioner explained that the move was necessitated by the high number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

He added that the government also wants to launch a crackdown on those flouting Covid-19 regulations in the Rift Valley region.

He explained that by Chiefs being the emcees. It meant that they will be the ones who will be calling family relatives to read the eulogy, then the pastor to lead in prayers until the last minute when the deceased will be buried.

He pointed out that there is a multi-agency task force that he has been put up to ensure the COVID-19 rules are followed to the latter by all Kenyans.

He warned that nobody should notify anyone of their meeting claiming that they have signed authorization letters from the police as all political meetings are illegal as of now.

He reminded the residents that the curfew hours remain from 10 pm to 4 am and bars should close by 9 pm. He added that anybody found outside their house past that time will face the law. Bars should be closed by 9 pm.

Natembeya‘s directives come days after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned public political rallies in the country for 30 days from March 12, 2021.

While addressing the nation, he said that he had directed the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) jointly with the National Police Service and County Government’s Enforcements Officers to strictly enforce the Public Order regardless of the social and political status of the conveners of the political gatherings.

While touching on funerals, cremations, and other interment ceremonies, the head of state ordered that the ceremonies shall be conducted strictly within 72 hours of confirmation of death.

He stated that attendees for funerals and gravesides/crematoria ceremonies shall be limited to the immediate family of the deceased, with the number capped at no more than 100 persons.

He added that attendees of the celebration of weddings and other traditional unions and rites will strictly be 100 people.